Andrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing of Fiscal 2022 Results & Conference Call

GRIMSBY, Ontario, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (TSX: ADW.A/ADW.B) will issue its financial results for the three months and year ended March 31, 2022 on:



The afternoon of June 15, 2022

A telephone conference call hosted by John Peller, Chief Executive Officer and Steve Attridge, Chief Financial Officer will be held:

Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 10.00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Local Toronto / International: (416) 764-8659

North American Toll Free: (888) 664-6392

Please tell the operator you are calling for the Andrew Peller Limited conference call. The confirmation number for the call is 21890907.

Following the live call a recording will be available on the Company’s web site at www.andrewpeller.com

About Andrew Peller Limited

Andrew Peller Limited is a leading producer and marketer of quality wines in Canada. With wineries in British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia, the Company markets wines produced from grapes grown in Ontario’s Niagara Peninsula, British Columbia’s Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys, and from vineyards around the world.

Mr. Steve Attridge, CFO and Executive Vice-President, IT

(905) 643-4131