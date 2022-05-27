English French

Availability and consultation of the information relating to

the Ordinary Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting

to be held on 16 June 2022

Paris, 27 May 2022

Quadient SA (the “Company”) informs its shareholders that an ordinary annual and extraordinary general meeting of the Company will be held physically and live broadcast on Thursday 16 June 2022 at 2pm, at the Renaissance Paris Arc de Triomphe Hotel, 39, avenue de Wagram, 75017 Paris.

The prior notice of the General Meeting containing the agenda, the draft resolutions presented by the Board of Directors and the description of the participation and voting arrangements for the General Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n°56 on 11 May 2022. The Convening notice was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n°63 on 27 May 2022.

The information regarding the General Meeting mentioned in Article R. 22-10- 23 of the French Commercial Code can be found on the Company’s website https://invest.quadient.com/en-US/annual-general-meetings

