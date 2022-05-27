Liquidifty NFT Marketplace Celebrates its 1ST Birthday with a Massive Raffle

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidifty is one of the breakout stars of the NFT market: in just one year, it integrated multichain support, signed over 15 partnerships, and started a successful IDO launchpad. To mark its first birthday, the platform will raffle NFTs from 11 popular collections: everyone who buys or sells an NFT on Liquidifty is eligible.



$25M sales volume and 270k NFTs minted

Liquidifty combines a multichain NFT marketplace that supports Ethereum and Polygon with an IDO/INO platform. For a new platform that is just 1 year old, Liquidifty's results are truly impressive:

Over $25 million worth of NFTs sold across 35+ collections, including more than $2 million for Drunk Robots and Equinox;

270,000 collectibles minted by 80,000 users;

Partnerships with more than 15 collections, NFT games, and gaming guilds, including Drunk Robots, MekaVerse, Wizardium, Kryptomon, and Hexarchia;

25+ talented digital artists exhibiting and selling their work on Liquidifty, as well as a digital LQT exhibition featuring their best artworks;

Several successful IDOs, such as Drunk Robots and CanaBoys;

8 contests with prizes including BAYC, CryptoPunks, and other valuable NFTs;

A popular blog with step-by-step tutorials for beginner NFT users, market analytics, news from the NFT world, etc.



A superior system of IDO passes: no whitelisting or token locks

Liquidifty's key innovation is its three-tiered system of IDO passes: Gas, Liquid, and Solid. Instead of having to lock up thousands of dollars in launchpad tokens or struggle to get whitelisted, as happens on other IDO platforms, Liquidifty users have only to buy a pass to enjoy guaranteed allocations in all IDOs. There is no whitelisting or any other extra requirements.

Another successful initiative by Liquidifty is the all-round support offered to NFT projects. It covers advice on marketing and sales, joint promotions, influencer marketing, community-building and engagement activities, technical assistance, and more.

Liquidifty birthday raffle: win NFTs from 10+ collections, including MekaVerse

Liquidifty celebrates its birthday with a 3-week raffle marathon, with NFTs from 11 top collections up for grabs, including MekaVerse, Planet Sandbox, Drunk Robots, Kryptomon, Hexarchia, Otherdeed for Otherside, IO: Imaginary Ones, Wanaka Farm, Wizardium, and Beanz Official.

In order to participate in the raffle, users need to have a special Birthday NFT, which can be claimed by anyone who has purchased or sold a collectible on Liquidifty. As the first raffle will take place on June 1, with two more to follow on June 8 and 15, users still have time to buy or sell an NFT to get a Birthday NFT (see the Birthday page for more information).

After a wildly successful first year in the market, Liquidifty is looking forward to even more success in 2022. The platform plans to add support for NFTs on Avalanche and Fantom, host more IDOs, and offer even more raffles, airdrops, and benefits to its Pass holders. All the upcoming IDOs and events are listed on https://app.liquidifty.io/

