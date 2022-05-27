Houston Dermatologist Named President of American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery

Houston, TX, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Paul M. Friedman, the director of Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center in Houston, Texas is now serving as the President of The American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, Inc. (ASLMS). Dr. Friedman will hold the elected position through 2023. As the largest professional organization of its kind, ASLMS is dedicated to promoting education, research, and excellence in clinical care in the field of biomedical laser and energy-based treatments. Dr. Friedman addressed the ASLMS community in April during their 41st annual conference in San Diego, CA.

Dr. Friedman announced his intention to launch a philanthropic committee to further explore the use of lasers to transform lives. He specifically spoke about helping survivors of sex trafficking who are seeking removal of branding tattoos, as well as children with vascular birthmarks. Dr. Friedman shared a video that highlighted the story of a sex trafficking survivor for whom he provided tattoo removal, which aided in her recovery to reclaiming her body. He also shared his work with the Vascular Birthmark Foundation. Dr. Friedman went on to discuss the critical need for proper laser education in order to provide safe and effective treatment and the importance of a proactive social media presence among core cosmetic physicians to provide patient education and counteract misinformation regarding cosmetic procedures.

Dr. Friedman is a board-certified dermatologist and has gained international recognition for his research and clinical experience. He is a leader in his field and is known for his broad range of dermatological expertise, including advanced applications of laser treatments. Dr. Friedman has authored more than 100 articles for medical journals and several textbooks and is the co-editor of Lasers and Light Source Treatment for the Skin, a practical guide to treating a variety of dermatological conditions with laser procedures. He is also regularly sought after as a speaker for professional organizations and an expert for media outlets, including New Beauty, The New York Times, Good Housekeeping, Prevention, and more. In addition to clinical research and patient care, Dr. Friedman is an educator and serves as a faculty member at MD Anderson Cancer Center, the University of Texas Medical School, and the Weill Cornell Medical College.

Dr. Friedman looks forward to leading ASLMS, as he believes deeply in the importance of advancing the medical and aesthetic application of lasers. He says, “There are plenty of needs and opportunities for changing lives with lasers and I am honored to serve as the President for this incredible society and look forward to an exciting year ahead.”





About Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center

The Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center is led by award-winning dermatologist Dr. Paul Friedman. With an emphasis on utilizing modern technology and expert techniques, Dr. Friedman and his team provide high quality treatment in a safe and professional manner. The Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center offers a wide variety of treatments for dermatological issues including wrinkles, acne, skin cancer, scars, veins, birthmarks, and much more. A range of minimally invasive cosmetic, reconstructive, and therapeutic procedures are available.

