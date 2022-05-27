FlexPrint Proudly Supports Family Focus at 44th Annual Anniversary Gala

CHICAGO, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexPrint and its employees proudly supported and attended Family Focus' 44th Anniversary Gala on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

For the first time in two years, Family Focus was able to continue its annual gala, which raised more than $540,000 for programs that serve children and families in the Chicagoland region.

"We're proud to actively support Family Focus. This incredible organization plays a critical role in helping families in the Chicagoland area create a brighter future," said Jennifer Russart, VP of Sales at FlexPrint and Member of the Board of Directors for Family Focus. "In the wake of the recent tragic events across our city and nation, it's important that we continue to promote the well-being of children by supporting and strengthening families in our communities. Our kids deserve to live in a world where they have access to resources, safety, and the opportunity to grow up and live their dreams."

The proceeds of the event support Family Focus and its 10 locations across the state, with specific impacts on the following programs:

Providing licensed therapists to support families with trauma support.

Funding existing centers that provide spaces for support groups, parent meetings, and after school programs.

Providing scholarships for summer camps in order to ensure kids are safe, fed, and continue to learn while their parents work during school breaks.

Providing home visits, parent workshops, career and academic planning, and access to comprehensive medical services for teen mothers and their babies.

Providing diapers to families experiencing sudden financial hardship.

About FlexPrint

FlexPrint and Flex Technology Group provide customized office technology solutions for national and leading-edge regional companies. They focus on print, document management, document production, and managed IT solutions, representing industry-leading suppliers such as Canon, Ricoh, Konica Minolta, HP, Lexmark, and various software solutions. They proudly service over 35,000 customers nationally. For additional information, please visit www.flexprintinc.com.

About Family Focus

Since merging with Chicago Child Care Society, Family Focus is the longest operating social service agency in Illinois, founded originally in 1849. We invest in strengthening families and their children through high-quality innovative programs and services, grounded in anti-racism and social justice. Engaging the entire family with services allows us to take a generational approach to make sure each member of the family has the support they need to thrive. Programs offered include: Early Childhood, Youth Development & Family Support Services. Learn more at www.family-focus.org.

Family Focus Mission: Family Focus invests in strengthening families and their children in Chicago and NE Illinois so they build social capital and achieve upward economic mobility through high-quality innovative programs and services, grounded in anti-racism and social justice.

Image 1: FlexPrint attendees at Family Focus' 44th Anniversary Gala, which highlighted the theme, "Celebrati





From left to right: Patrick Healy, Jon Schroeder, Jennifer Russart, Victoria Bacigalupo, and Steve Riley









