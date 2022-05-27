Broad Arrow Group Announces Lydia Fenet as Principal Auctioneer for Inaugural 2022 Monterey Jet Center Auction

New York, NY, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Group is thrilled to announce that veteran auctioneer Lydia Fenet will take the rostrum for the firm’s debut auction this 18 August in Monterey, California. During a two-decade long career at Christie’s, Lydia served as the lead benefit auctioneer for the company working with over six hundred organizations and raising over half a billion dollars for nonprofits in the US, Europe, and the Middle East. Lydia currently serves as a Christie’s Ambassador as well as a keynote speaker represented by CAA. She travels internationally speaking to groups about unlocking their sales potential and empowering their teams in the workplace.

Alain Squindo, Chief Operating Officer of Broad Arrow Group remarks, “We at Broad Arrow Group are thrilled and honored to welcome Lydia to our team and as a representative of the Broad Arrow brand. We are confident that our clients will not only appreciate her professionalism, experience, and entertaining approach in the same manner we do, but also the opportunity to enjoy a true master of her craft on the podium. We are delighted to welcome Lydia not only to Monterey, but also Broad Arrow Group, as we look to present the finest motor cars to our audiences and clients.”

Impressively, Lydia has raised over half a billion dollars for non-profits globally. Using her charisma, humor, and uncanny ability to connect meaningfully with audience sizes from 100 to over 6,000 attendees, Lydia commands every stage effortlessly. Since leading her first auction in 2001, Lydia has taken over a thousand individual auctions, and she is recognized as the top performer in her field.

“I am tremendously excited to be working with the Broad Arrow team and greatly looking forward to taking the rostrum at the Monterey Jet Center Auction alongside veteran announcer, auctioneer, and COO Alain Squindo. It’s an exciting and unique opportunity, one that I am confident will showcase my well-honed abilities while also creating a dynamic bidding environment for participants. I look forward to connecting with and creating long-lasting relationships with the clients and supporters of Broad Arrow Group this August,” said Lydia Fenet.

Lydia was recently named one of New York’s most influential women by Gotham magazine, has been featured in the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes and Crain’s, and has appeared in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Vanity Fair and Town & Country. Her widely acclaimed book, The Most Powerful Woman in the Room is You was published by Simon & Schuster and purchased by Netflix in March 2022. Her second book, Claim Your Confidence, will be published in March 2023. Follow her auctions, travels, and anecdotes on Instagram: @LydiaFenet.

The Broad Arrow Auction will take place on Thursday 18 August at the Monterey Jet Center alongside the Motorlux event that builds on the legacy of McCall’s Motorworks Revival under Hagerty stewardship. The auction will feature approximately 80 exceptional motor cars and includes an early selection of highlights led by Sir Sean Connery’s personal 1964 Aston Martin DB5 being offered on behalf of the Connery family. Additional highlights include a stunning 1957 Ferrari 250 GT LWB “Tour de France” and seven low mileage modern supercars offered from The Halo Collection. Further details on all consignments can be found at www.broadarrowauctions.com.

About Broad Arrow Group

Broad Arrow Group and its subsidiaries — Broad Arrow Auctions, Broad Arrow Capital, and Collectors Garage — represent the collective vision of its founders, team members, and partners — to be the best advisor, marketplace, and financier for car collectors, with integrity, trust, and innovation. Broad Arrow Group was founded in 2021 to develop and operate a portfolio of businesses and brands that address the needs of various segments of the collector car market and to transform the collector car industry. In January 2022, Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) made a strategic investment and became a joint venture partner for Broad Arrow Group. Learn more at www.broadarrowgroup.com .

