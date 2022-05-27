1812 Brewing Company, Inc. Seeing Continued Success in the Marketplace

Watertown, NY, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC Pink: KEGS) (“KEGS” or the "Company") recently announced that it has engaged elite Boston, MA-based investment bank Tully & Holland Incorporated ( www.tullyandholland.com ) (“Tully & Holland” or the “Bank”) to assist KEGS’ efforts to pursue a strategic acquisition or acquisitions in the craft brewing industry.

However, back on the ground KEGS’ flagship beer, War of 1812 Amber Ale, continues to find its way on tap or offered in bottles in numerous independent and multi-unit operators. Recently, Olive Garden ( Watertown Italian Restaurant | Locations | Olive Garden ) added 1812 Amber to its list of bottled beer offerings, and prior to that Buffalo Wild Wings ( Chicken Wings & Sports Bar in Watertown, NY | Buffalo Wild Wings® ) added it to its draft list. Longhorn Steakhouse ( Watertown| LongHorn Steakhouse - Steak Restaurant ) included 1812 Amber in its initial draft offerings as well.

“Going into this Memorial Day weekend, we’d like to thank the above-mentioned as well all the other multi-unit and independent restaurants for supporting their local brewery, 1812 Brewing Company” stated Chairman and CEO, Tom Scozzafava. “1812 Amber Ale demand is high, and that’s based on its award-winning taste. However, it should be noted that our distributor in this trade area, Doldo Brothers, Inc., continues to do an outstanding job of getting it to the end user – the consumer” he continued. “We look forward to getting this beer – as well as new ones – out to customers throughout New York State and the Northeast in the coming months.”

For interested retailers in the Jefferson County area, please contact Doldo Brothers, Inc. ( (3) Doldo Brothers Inc. | Facebook ) or email rachee@doldobrothers.com .

About 1812 Brewing Company (“KEGS or the “Company”) :

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members’ respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an “incubator” of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company’s current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale (“1812 Amber Ale”), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Pilsner, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

