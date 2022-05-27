VAYK Plans To Expand In Cuba As Biden Administration Expands Access To Microfinance

Dallas, Texas, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) (“VAYK”) published a presentation today on the company’s plans to integrate its alternative short-term vacation rental purchase finance technology into a program designed to expand an existing portfolio of properties in Cuba currently available on Airbnb and VRBO.

On May 16th, the U.S. State Department announced it would rollback a number of sanctions against Cuba.



Included in the rollback is the opening of U.S. flights to multiple Cuban airports, the increase of remittances to Cuban citizens from U.S. residents and an initiative to improve Cuban entrepreneurs access to microfinance.

VAYK is a technology company that last year introduced an award-winning Peer-2-Peer Alternative Finance Application (APP) for sourcing financing to purchase income producing vacation properties.

VAYK launched a pilot short-term vacation rental business in Cuba just outside of Havana in 2018. VAYK backed the renovation of ten Art Deco style beach properties originally built in the 1930s and 1940s now operated as vacation destinations available through Airbnb and VRBO. Since that time, the company has added a small boutique hotel in Havana.

The Cuba pilot served as a model for the company’s design and launch of its award-winning Peer-2-Peer Alternative Finance Application (APP) for sourcing financing to purchase income producing vacation properties.

Now VAYK is participating in a new planned program to expand the Cuba pilot and open the opportunity up to more investors and entrepreneurs.

Learn more in the presentation published today at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wOwRYaVzkzM

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/ .

