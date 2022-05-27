Sports Analytics Market, a $16.5 billion Industry by 2030 with a CAGR of 22.9 % - Strategic Market Research

New York, United States, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports analytics accumulate historical and relevant statistics that offer a competitive advantage to an individual or a team. Through the overall accumulation and analysis of these data, sports analytics inform the players, coaches, and other staff members to enhance the decision-making process during and before the sporting events. The software segment dominated the entire sports analytics market by components with approximately 57 percent in 2020. According to the analysis, it will maintain its dominance throughout the forecasted period of 2020-2030. Moreover, on a regional basis, North America had the greatest proportion of the entire market, at around 28 % of the total market share in 2020. However, on the other side, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the highest CAGR of the market from 2020 to 2030.







The segmentation outline of the latest report published by Strategic Market Research on the Sports Analytics Market is as follows:

By Component Outlook

Software

Service

By Sports

Football

Cricket

Baseball

Basketball

Rugby

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 22.9% 2030 Value Projection 16.5 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 2.1 Billion Historical Data for 2015-2019 No. of Pages 135 Companies Oracle Corporation,Catapult,ChyronHegoCorporation,Sportradar AG,IBM Corporation,SAPSE,ExperfyInc.,Deltatre,SAS Institute Inc.,Agile Sports Analytics, LLC,Genius Sports Group,Stats Perform Leading Segment Based on Component Software Leading Region North America Segments covered By Component Outlook,By Sports and By Region Growth Drivers



Use of real-time data Rise in the technologies like Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data





The global Sports Analytics Market is prevised to reach a market value of USD 16.5 Billion by 2030 from USD 2.1 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 22.9 percent during the forecasted period. The growing preference for using innovative technologies among the team managers and the coaches to utilize the real-time data to construct a wide range of gaming strategies and arrange the training sessions is the key driver propelling the market growth. Moreover, the rise in the adoption of smart sports gadgets to get quantitative information for improving game performance is increasing globally. Also, the increase in the investment by sports organizations to adopt a data-driven decision-making strategy, ranging from player recruitment to fan engagement, is anticipated to augment the total demand for the sports analytics market.





By components, the Software Segment possessed the largest share of the Sports Analytics Market

By components, the software market segment led the sports analytics market with 57 percent share in the year 2020.In sporting events, the team managers prefer of using various software applications. With the help of the software applications, managers can efficiently optimize their advertising and marketing campaigns. For example,front-office team of Texas Rangers, a professional American baseball team is utilizing Tableau Software and LLC’s sports management software. The software delivers a 360-degree view of all the operations, like in-stadium food & beverage sales, real-time ticket and merchandise sales, game attendance, promotional activities, etc.





By sports, the Football Segment dominated the entire Sports Analytics Market

Based on sports, Sports Analytics Market is classified into Football,Cricket, Baseball, Basketball, Rugby, and Others. Among these, the Football segment possessed the highest market share, and it is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecasted period. It is because football is one of the most popular sports globally. Also, it is expected to have a CAGR of over 24 percent throughout the forecasted period. According to FIFA, around 265 million people, including both men and women, play football globally out of which there are around 3.5 billion football fans. These numbers keep on increasing as football gains popularity worldwide.





North America held the maximum Share in Sports Analytics Industry

In 2020, North America accounted the maximum share of 28% in sports analytics market. Key parameters favouring the growth of the sports analytics market growth in North America are surge in the utilization of AI technology, rising investments in technologies by associations, such as the NBA (National Basketball Association), Major League Baseball (MLB)etc..On the other hand, the APAC region held the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. According to recent data, National Football League has the highest average per game attendance, attractingnearly66 k average spectators per game & more than 16 million people throughout the season.





The major players that are covered in the Global Sports Analytics Market report are:

Oracle Corporation

Catapult

ChyronHego Corporation

Sportradar AG

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Experfy Inc.

Deltatre

SAS Institute Inc.

Agile Sports Analytics, LLC

Genius Sports Group

Stats Perform





Global Sports Analytics Market: Recent Developments

In February 2022, Exasol launched a DBaaS on AWS, which will allow users to gather and accumulate data from various sources, including APIs or event data streaming.

In May 2021, Stats Perform inaugurated PressBox, an all-in-one online platform solution that delivers results at a higher speed than ever before. It is a platform for revenue generation by generating subscriptions with the major engagement of the fans.

In July 2020, Sportsradar AG announced a mutual collaboration with the governing body for the badminton tournaments, Badminton Europe, which primarily takes place all over Europe. This deal estimatesSportsradar to become an exclusive data partner for all the badminton competitions all across the region.





