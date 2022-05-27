HealthRecon Connect Successfully Completes SOC 1® Type 2 Examination

DALLAS, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthRecon Connect, leading technology enabled revenue cycle management solutions provider to US Healthcare Providers, reaffirmed its commitment to internal security controls by successfully completing the System and Organizational Controls SOC 1® Type 2 examination. The report independently audited by Stakes CPA, LLC, validates that HealthRecon’s infrastructure, general control system, suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of its controls for the period as meeting and/or exceeding the SOC 1® Type 2 criteria as of July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021.



A widely recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 1 Type 2 examines internal and related external controls pertaining to financial statements – including financial reporting, transactions, security, availability, and processing integrity.

The successful completion of the SOC 1® Type 2 examination complements the organization’s recent achievement of completion of SOC 1® Type 1 examination, awarding of ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management Systems), ISO 27001:2013 (Information Security Management) and ISO 27701:2019 (Privacy Information Management Systems) certifications and the seal of Compliance from the Compliancy Group, the recognized third-party HIPAA compliance verification standard for healthcare professionals, vendors, and IT professionals across the healthcare industry.

HealthRecon Connect LLC provides technology-enabled Revenue Cycle Management solutions to US healthcare providers. The company leverages over 30 years of deep domain expertise, machine learning, AI, cutting-edge analytics, and automated workflows that help improve cash flow, patient outcomes and enable peace of mind for their clients.

