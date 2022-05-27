Publication of a supplementary prospectus

Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Issue of Supplementary Prospectus



The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company") announces that a supplementary prospectus (the “Supplementary Prospectus") relating to the Offer for Subscription to raise up to £40 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £35 million (the “Offer”), in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 tax years has been published today.

The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the publication of the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 January 2022, certain information from which is incorporated by reference into the Supplementary Prospectus.

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus will also be available from the Company's website:

http://www.octopusinvestments.com

