TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B6YTLS95
Issuer Name
STAGECOACH GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
HGT Finance B Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
Edinburgh
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Scotland
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
26-May-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
27-May-2022
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Total
number of
|attached to
|through financial
|Total of both in
|voting
|shares (total of
|instruments (total
|% (8.A + 8.B)
|rights held
|8.A)
|of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|0.000000
|0.000000
|0.000000
|0
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|14.550000
|0.000000
|14.550000
- Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary Shares
GB00B6YTLS95
|0
|0
|0.000000
|0.000000
|Sub Total 8.A
|0
|0.000000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of
voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
|8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
% of
voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B2
|
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
|% of voting
|% of voting rights
|Total of both if it
|Name of
|rights if it equals
|through financial
|equals or is
|Ultimate
|controlled
|or is higher than
|instruments if it equals
|higher than the
|controlling person
|undertaking
|the notifiable
|or is higher than the
|notifiable
|threshold
|notifiable threshold
|threshold
0. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
- Additional Information
The threshold has been crossed as a result of acceptances made by HGT Finance B Limited for the recommended all cash offer made by Inframobility UK Bidco Limited for the entire issued share capital of Stagecoach Group plc. Prior to such acceptances being made, the voting rights in connection with the Ordinary Shares held by HGT Finance B Limited were exercised by Sir Brian Souter as a result of his shareholding in, and membership of the board of, Souter Investments Limited.
1. Date of Completion
27-May-2022
2. Place Of Completion
London