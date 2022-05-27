TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details





ISIN

GB00B6YTLS95

Issuer Name

STAGECOACH GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification





An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation





Name

HGT Finance B Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Edinburgh

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Scotland

4. Details of the shareholder





Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached





26-May-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified





27-May-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation





% of voting rights % of voting rights Total

number of attached to through financial Total of both in voting shares (total of instruments (total % (8.A + 8.B) rights held 8.A) of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) in issuer





Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 0 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 14.550000 0.000000 14.550000

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached





8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary Shares

GB00B6YTLS95 0 0 0.000000 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 0 0.000000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of

voting rights Sub Total 8.B1





8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))





Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights

% of

voting rights Sub Total 8.B2





Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

% of voting % of voting rights Total of both if it Name of rights if it equals through financial equals or is Ultimate controlled or is higher than instruments if it equals higher than the controlling person undertaking the notifiable or is higher than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold threshold

0. In case of proxy voting





Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

Additional Information





The threshold has been crossed as a result of acceptances made by HGT Finance B Limited for the recommended all cash offer made by Inframobility UK Bidco Limited for the entire issued share capital of Stagecoach Group plc. Prior to such acceptances being made, the voting rights in connection with the Ordinary Shares held by HGT Finance B Limited were exercised by Sir Brian Souter as a result of his shareholding in, and membership of the board of, Souter Investments Limited.

1. Date of Completion





27-May-2022

2. Place Of Completion





London