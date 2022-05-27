Holding(s) in Company

Perth, UNITED KINGDOM

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1.        Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B6YTLS95

Issuer Name

STAGECOACH GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2.        Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3.        Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

HGT Finance B Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Edinburgh

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Scotland

4.        Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5.        Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

26-May-2022

6.        Date on which Issuer notified

27-May-2022

7.        Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation


 % of voting rights% of voting rights Total
number of
 attached tothrough financialTotal of both invoting
 shares (total ofinstruments (total% (8.A + 8.B)rights held
 8.A)of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) in issuer


Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached0.0000000.0000000.0000000
Position of previous notification (if applicable)14.5500000.00000014.550000 
  1. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary Shares
GB00B6YTLS95		000.0000000.000000
Sub Total 8.A00.000000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of
voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1   


8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))


Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights
% of
voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2   


  1. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

  % of voting% of voting rightsTotal of both if it
 Name ofrights if it equalsthrough financialequals or is
Ultimatecontrolledor is higher thaninstruments if it equalshigher than the
controlling personundertakingthe notifiableor is higher than thenotifiable
  thresholdnotifiable thresholdthreshold

0.        In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

  1. Additional Information

The threshold has been crossed as a result of acceptances made by HGT Finance B Limited for the recommended all cash offer made by Inframobility UK Bidco Limited for the entire issued share capital of Stagecoach Group plc. Prior to such acceptances being made, the voting rights in connection with the Ordinary Shares held by HGT Finance B Limited were exercised by Sir Brian Souter as a result of his shareholding in, and membership of the board of, Souter Investments Limited.

1.        Date of Completion

27-May-2022

2.        Place Of Completion

London