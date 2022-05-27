Canadian Net REIT Announces Voting Results From the 2022 Annual Meeting of Unitholders and the Grant of Performance Units

English French

MONTREAL, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX-V: NET.UN) Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (“Canadian Net” or the “Trust”) announces the voting results from its annual meeting of unitholders held on May 25 in a virtual format and the grant of performance units to members of management as per the equity incentive plan of the Trust (the “Equity Incentive Plan”).



VOTES

A total of 37.65% of the issued and outstanding voting units of the Trust were represented at the meeting.

Unitholders of the Trust voted for the re-election of Canadian Net’s seven trustees, for the appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Trust, and for the Equity Incentive Plan of the Trust. The votes were as follows:

Voting item Votes for % Votes for Votes against % Votes against Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Michael Zakuta 7,357,322 95.37% - - 357,395 4.63% Guy Laframboise 7,670,492 99.43% - - 44,225 0.57% François-Olivier Laplante 7,697,692 99.78% - - 17,025 0.22% Guy Dancosse 6,344,554 82.24% - - 1,370,163 17.76% Katia Marquier 7,709,692 99.93% - - 5,025 0.07% Michel Trudeau 7,364,440 95.46% - - 350,277 4.54% Jason Parravano 7,685,492 99.62% - - 29,225 0.38% MNP LLP 7,374,947 95.60% - - 339,770 4.40% Equity Incentive Plan 7,086,484 91.86% 628,233 8.14% - -

GRANT OF PERFORMANCE UNITS

Canadian Net also announces the grant of 120,965 performance units (“Performance Units”) to certain members of management under the Equity Incentive Plan approved by unitholders on May 25, 2022. These units will vest in accordance with the criteria set forth in the Equity Incentive Plan and the achievement of performance targets, set by the board of trustees.

For further information please contact Jason Parravano at (450) 536-5328.