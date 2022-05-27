Alamos Gold Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today reported a summary of the voting results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”).



Results of the Meeting

The Company is reporting the voting results of its Meeting held virtually on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The summary of the results are as follows:

Total Shares Voted: 295,085,862 Total Shares Issued and Outstanding: 392,142,349 Total Percentage of Shares Voted: 75.25%

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominee directors listed in Alamos’ management proxy circular dated April 7, 2022 was elected as a director as set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Vote For % Withheld Vote % Elaine Ellingham 203,846,524 77.01 60,859,734 22.99

David Fleck 240,867,743 90.99 23,838,515 9.01 David Gower 232,697,622 87.91 32,008,636 12.09 Claire M. Kennedy 239,694,365 90.55 25,011,892 9.45 John A. McCluskey 264,130,275 99.78 575,932 0.22 Monique Mercier 262,467,453 99.15 2,238,805 0.85 Paul J. Murphy 259,083,947 97.88 5,622,311 2.12 J. Robert S. Prichard 262,585,820 99.20 2,120,438 0.80 Kenneth Stowe 263,869,703 99.68 836,554 0.32



2. Appointment and Compensation of Auditors



KPMG LLP was appointed as the Company’s auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

Vote For % Withheld Vote % KPMG LLP 292,968,205 99.28 2,115,143 0.72



3. Long-Term Incentive Plan



The resolution approving the Company’s Long-Term Incentive Plan was approved.

Vote For % Vote Against % Long-Term Incentive Plan 256,731,876 96.99 7,974,381 3.01



4. Employee Share Purchase Plan



The resolution approving the Company’s Employee Share Purchase Plan was approved.

Vote For % Vote Against % ESPP 263,114,944 99.40 1,591,313 0.60



5. Shareholder Rights Plan



The resolution approving the Company’s Fifth Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan was approved.

Vote For % Vote Against % Shareholder Rights Plan 261,929,655 98.95 2,776,601 1.05



6. Approval of Approach to Executive Compensation



The non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company’s approach to Executive Compensation was passed.



Vote For % Vote Against % Executive Compensation 259,300,018 97.96 5,406,240 2.04



About Alamos



Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

