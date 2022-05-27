Webscale Appoints Sophie Maler as VP Product

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webscale , the fastest, most secure cloud platform for modern commerce, has announced the appointment of Sophie Maler as its new VP of Product, responsible for product direction and technology roadmap execution. Sophie is an industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in software engineering, product management and marketing across startups and large multinational corporations.



She joins Webscale from Vesta, a leading transaction guarantee platform for online purchases, where she led Product Marketing. Starting her career in 1996 as a software engineer with Israeli tech leader Elron, she moved on to Netegrity as a principal engineer, instrumental in their acquisition by CA Technologies. Highlights of her leadership roles include Group Product Manager at Oracle, Head of Marketing at Login with Amazon, and Head of Product Marketing at AWS Identity.

Focusing on secure infrastructure for enterprise and consumer applications, Sophie has built and launched many widely adopted products, with much of her early work acknowledged as having laid the foundation for all risk-based zero-trust implementations underpinning modern access control models.

Committed to ensuring great customer experiences, Sophie has helped organizations make a quantum leap from a feature-based to a value-based mindset, by prioritizing long-term benefits for customers over competitive noise, while building future-proof solutions.

About Webscale

Webscale is powering modern commerce by layering software for performance, security, availability and compliance, over a distributed global network that leverages the cloud, automation, machine learning, and DevOps protocols to address the needs of growing brands. With use cases across a variety of ecommerce platforms and architectures, Webscale simplifies the deployment and day-to-day management of storefronts, including headless and progressive web application infrastructure, and across any self-hosted or fully hosted commerce cloud. Deployed in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, Webscale powers Fortune 1000 brands including Dollar General, Unilever, Swarovski, Olympus, Regal Cinemas, and thousands of other B2C, B2B, and B2E ecommerce storefronts across 12 countries. Webscale has offices in Santa Clara, CA, Boulder, CO, San Antonio, TX, Bangalore, India, and London, UK.

For more information, visit www.webscale.com .

