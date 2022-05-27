NuLegacy Gold Announces CFO Change

RENO, Nev., May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuLegacy Gold Corporation announces that as part of its ongoing efforts to streamline operations and reduce corporate costs it has appointed, on a part-time basis, Mr. Xavier Wenzel, CPA, CA, as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Wenzel is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 25 years experience in public practice (including audit and tax expertise) and financial and regulatory reporting for public companies, including Ely Gold Royalties Inc. and Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd., under IFRS and US GAAP.



Xavier has also acted in senior financial management roles including Chief Financial Officer for a number of publicly traded companies and is currently a principal with Fehr & Associates, a registered accounting practice. In conjunction with such appointment, NuLegacy has engaged Fehr & Associates to provide certain financial and accounting consulting services and granted incentive stock options to purchase up to 500,000 common shares for a period of five years at a price of $.06 per share, subject to vesting requirements.

Mr. Danny Lee has stepped down as full-time CFO of NuLegacy and we wish to thank Danny for his efforts during the expansionary period of the Company’s growth.

