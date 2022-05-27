New Yorker Marine Veteran Honored with 2022 Ford F-150 Vehicle

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wounded Warriors Family Support presented Luis Remache of Manorville, New York, with a 2022 Ford F-150 mobility-equipped vehicle. Remache is medically retired from the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served on active duty from 2004 to 2013. Remache was presented with a modified vehicle specifically designed to meet his needs during Fleet Week New York 2022 at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum.



Sgt. Remache was deployed with the 1st Battalion, 5th Marines for a third time in early 2011. While on patrol in Sangin, Afghanistan, in late June 2011, Remache’s unit made contact with the enemy. During the ensuing firefight, a grenade blast and small arms fire caused the traumatic amputations of Remache’s legs above the knees, as well as severe wounds to his stomach, right elbow and both hands.

Remache was medevaced to Camp Leatherneck, then subsequently airlifted to Landstuhl, Germany, for further treatment. Remache arrived at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, soon after and has endured nearly a dozen surgeries.

“Being close to family is extremely important to Luis, which is why he chose to live on Long Island,” said Martin Duarte, Wounded Warriors Family Support’s program outreach coordinator. “This properly equipped vehicle will help provide Luis with independence and make it easier for him to remain active in his church and participate in sports.”

Remache enjoys spending time with his wife Cynthia (a fellow Marine veteran) and two children.

Wounded Warriors Family Support launched Mobility is Freedom in 2015 to provide grants and modified vehicles for combat-wounded veterans. Remache received the fourth Mobility is Freedom vehicle donation in 2022. Wounded Warriors Family Support donated nine vehicles to veterans last year.

About Wounded Warriors Family Support

Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured, or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit www.wwfs.org .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80d4351a-4f80-4802-a6ca-dda4e000a4bb