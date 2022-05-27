InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Extension of Credit Facility

CALGARY, Alberta, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) (“InPlay” or the “Company”) announces that the Term Out Date and Borrowing Base redetermination applicable to the revolving line of credit (Tranche A and Operating Facilities) under the Company’s Senior Credit Facility has been extended from May 31, 2022 to June 30, 2022. InPlay and its banking syndicate are in the process of negotiating the annual renewal and redetermination and have agreed to the extension in order to provide additional time to finalize terms.



