HEMPSANA Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the “Company” or “Hempsana”) today announced first quarter financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.



Randy Ko, Hempsana’s CEO commented: “During the first quarter of 2022 we extended our cannabinoid portfolio with the commercialization of cannabigerol (“CBG”) with plans to commercialize cannabinol (“CBN”) in Q2. We also advanced our contract manufacturing business by signing commercial agreements with several leading brands. With our first OCS product launch of the UfeelU branded CBG cannabis extract expected in May, we are seeing growing interest from brands looking to leverage our rare cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities and unique curated product formulations.”

Operational Highlights:

Completion of our first commercial run of CBG

Increased Production Utilization to 90%, compared to 65% during Q3

Processed 3940+ kgs of Biomass

Processed 350+ kgs of Full Spectrum Crude (THC/CBD)

Processed 220+ kgs of Distillate (THC/CBD/CBG)

Processed 60+ kgs of Isolate (CBD/CBG)

Financial Highlights

Revenues were $354,855 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This represents a 321% quarter over quarter increase over Q4 2021’s revenues of $84,351.

Net loss and comprehensive loss were $242,375 in Q1 2022 compared to a net loss of $746,496 in Q1 2021.

Net loss per share was $(0.01) in Q1 2022, compared to $(0.04) in Q1 2021.

The lower net loss in 2022 reflects lower investor relations costs compared to 2021.

About Hempsana Holdings Ltd.

The Company’s business involves the manufacturing of cannabis derivatives and producing cannabis extracts for use in finished products, including vapeables, topical creams and infused consumables. Hempsana’s Health Canada Standard Processing Licensed, and EU-GMP compliant facility provides the Company with access to wholesale and retail channels in Canada and internationally.

Additional Information

For additional information regarding Hempsana, please contact:

Randy Ko

Director and Chief Executive Officer

T: (647) 255-8849

E: randy@hempsana.ca

