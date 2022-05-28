Blender Bites Announces Reorder of Award-Winning Smoothie Innovation by Canada’s Eastern Region of the World’s Largest Club Store Chain

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Ltd. (the “Company”, “Blender Bites” or “Blender”), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL40, WKN: A3DWAM), a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, is pleased to announce that the world’s leading club store chain (the “club chain”) has reordered club size packs of its award winning Power Berry & Green Detox flavour superfood smoothie pucks for the club chain’s Eastern Region Canadian locations.



The reorder is for 40,000 units of the product which will be delivered to 42 Eastern Region club store locations in June, including Ontario, Quebec and Canada’s Maritime provinces. The reorder by the club chain’s largest Canadian Region illustrates sustained customer satisfaction and demand.

North America currently has the largest market share in the global functional beverages market with the industry projected to grow by 8.07% in 20221; and with North Americans changing their food eating habits and turning toward convenient and ready to eat products, the continent’s frozen food market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.14% during the 2016 to 2026 period.2 In Canada alone, the Frozen Food Production industry is expected to see 2.5% increase this year3.

The current reorder and the Company’s recent announcement relating to the club chain’s Western Canada Division purchase commitment (see Company press releases of May 23, 2022) is, in the Company’s opinion, reflective of the growing popularity of healthy plant-based functional foods across the Nation. With an anticipated upward trend in demand for Blender Bites’ products and the Company’s current distribution agreement in place with the club chain, Blender Bites is primed to capitalize on the lucrative and rapidly expanding functional and frozen beverages markets.

“To get yet another purchase order from the Eastern Division is a strong indicator of how well our product has been received by these provinces. As we enter the summer months and smoothie season, I’m confident even more consumers will discover and enjoy our delicious and nutritious smoothie innovations. We are excited for the next few months as we will be on shelves Nationally across the Country at the beginning of June and we will start to see some very serious revenue numbers,” stated Chelsie Hodge, the Company’s CEO and Founder.

The Company also wishes to announce that Chelsie Hodge, Blender Bites CEO and Founder will be hosting a 2022 Revenue Guidance Conference Call, the details of which are provided below.

BLENDER BITES: 2022 REVENUE GUIDANCE CONFERENCE CALL DATE: June 1, 2022 TIME: 1:30 p.m. PST; 4:30 p.m. ET; 10:30 p.m. CET NORTH AMERICA TOLL-FREE: 1-800-201-7439 DIAL TOLL NUMBER: +1-778‑819-8331 CONFERENCE CODE: 873838

A recording of the conference call will also be posted on the Company’s website approximately 2 hours following the live event.

ABOUT BLENDER BITES

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned “easy smoothie” product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed internationally across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 900 stores, including Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA and Fresh Street.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blender Bites Limited

Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact Blender IR Team at:

Email – investors@blenderbites.com

Telephone – 1-888-997-2055

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

___________________________________

1 See Functional Beverage Marketing & Industry Trends Shaping 2022 article for more.

2 See North America Frozen Food Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027) article for more.

3 See Frozen Food Production in Canada - Market Size 2005–2027 article for more.