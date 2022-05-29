SPEA: Striking Engineers and Technologies target Darlington Nuclear Refurbishment in strike action

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society of Professional Engineers and Associates announced today that it has initiated strike action at the Darlington nuclear site in Ontario.



“For nearly six months we have been at the bargaining table in good faith trying to get a fair and reasonable contract with Candu Energy, a subsidiary of SNC-Lavalin,” said Reza Ziaei, Specialist Resident Engineer, and Vice President of SPEA. “Lack of progress at the table and SNC-Lavalin’s anti-union tactics have left us with no choice but to initiate strike action.”



SPEA members voted overwhelmingly (94%) in support of strike action.

Candu Energy has returned to the anti-union approach it took in the past, marked by a 12+ week strike shortly after SNC-Lavalin took over AECL’s nuclear reactor business in 2011. “After 2014, SNC-Lavalin changed course, renewing its board and its senior executives. This included taking a more collaborative approach to labour relations,” said Denise Coombs, SPEA Staff Representative.

In the early stages of collective bargaining negotiations, the company unilaterally cut off members’ ability to email their legal bargaining representatives, blocking all communications involving members’ work addresses at a time when electronic communications are essential. Employees have been prohibited from sharing information with their union, under threat of termination.

Coombs further pointed out, “These tactics deprive our members and future members of proper representation and protection from their union. For example, during a surge in the pandemic, an employee forwarded to SPEA a management email directing staff to begin attending client sites in person. SPEA raised these concerns with management. In response, employees were told that sharing any internal directives with their union is prohibited – even those concerning health and safety during a pandemic.”

“Candu Energy requires highly specialized scientific and engineering staff. We need to make sure we can keep and attract the top-tier talent we need to deliver critical refurbishment and maintenance work for Ontario’s nuclear fleet,” said Mark Chudak, Specialist Engineer and President of SPEA. “We are determined to do whatever it takes to reach fair, competitive agreements, and swiftly. But we need Candu Energy to bring the same focus to the bargaining table.”

The Society of Professional Engineers and Associates is an independent union representing engineers, scientists, technical and administrative staff, who work for Candu Energy Inc- Nuclear division of SNC-Lavalin (formerly Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) Candu division) in Mississauga, Ontario and abroad (excluding AECL Chalk River Laboratories). Formed in 1974, SPEA is one of the oldest professional unions in Canada.

