With 4.5% CAGR, Masking Tape Market Size worth USD 5.12 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Masking Tape Market finds that escalating growth of the building & construction sector is a primary factor, driving the growth of the Masking Tape Market in recent years. In addition, the high usage of masking tapes in the use of a variety of applications, such as, plating, thermal spraying, high-temperature applications, painting, general use, abrasive blasting and some others is propelling the growth of the Masking Tape Market in recent years. The Global Market revenue value stood at USD 3.91 Billion in the year 2021.



The total Global Masking Tape Market is estimated to reach USD 5.12 Billion by the year 2028 and the Market is forecasted to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Masking Tape Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Single Side, Double Side), by Material Type (Foam, Foil, Paper- based, Plastics), by Adhesive Type (Acrylic-based Adhesives, Rubber-based Adhesives, Others (Silicone-based Adhesives), by Application (Painting, Plating, Abrasive Blasting, High-Temperature Applications), by End-use (Automotive, Building & Construction, Aerospace, General Industry), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/masking-tape-market-1584/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Potential Advantages of Automotive Masking Tape over Regular Masking Tape Drives the Market

Nowadays, the usage of masking tapes in the automobile industry has increased rapidly. The automotive masking tapes has lots of advantages over regular tapes, which in turn, accelerated the growth of Masking Tape Market in recent years. These advantages include higher tensile strength & elongation, higher thickness and high temperature resistance. Some automotive masking tapes provide UV resistance for up to three days and water-resistant features. And some provide perfect adhesion to irregular surfaces. All these features are responsible for bolstering the growth of the Masking Tape Market during forecast years.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Masking Tape market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% during the forecast period.

The Masking Tape market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 3.91 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.12 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific projected to dominate the worldwide Masking Tape market.



Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/masking-tape-market-1584/0

Benefits of Purchasing Masking Tape Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Masking Tape Market:

Product Type Single Side Double Side

Material Type Foam Foil Paper-Based Plastics Others (Glass Fiber etc.)

Adhesive Type Acrylic-Based Adhesives Rubber-Based Adhesives Others (Silicone-Based Adhesives)

Application Painting Plating Abrasive Blasting High Temperature Applications Thermal Spraying General Use Others

End Use Automotive Building & Construction Aerospace General Industry Residential Others (Electronics etc.)

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/masking-tape-market-1584

Stringent Regulation Hampers the Market Growth

Various government bodies applied strict regulations for using masking tape. This is one of the obstacles in the growth of the Masking Tape Market during the forecast period. For instance, regulations for using chemicals are expanding rapidly across the globe. In order to use any chemical, consumers need to follow certain procedures such as, Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH). In addition, various governments have banned and restricted the use of adhesives such as acrylic-based and rubber-based adhesives. Thus, complex government regulations is hampering the growth of the Masking Tape Market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/masking-tape-market-1584/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The Report on Masking Tape Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominates the Market Growth

Asia Pacific accounted to dominate the growth of the Masking Tape Market in 2021. This growth is majorly accounted for by the large growth of the building & construction industry and the automotive industry in this region. Many leading players are investing heavily in order to introduce new and economical offerings to meet diversified demand from various sectors. Thus, large engagement of leading players is propelling the growth of the Masking Tape Market in this region.

List of Prominent Players in the Masking Tape Market:

3M Company

Inter tapes Polymer Group Inc.

Shur tapes Technologies LLC

Tesa SE Group

Nitto Denko Corp

Ahlstrom Corporation

PPI Adhesive Products (C.E.) S.R.O.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

Canadian Technical Tapes Ltd.

Berry Global Group Inc.

Cintas Adhesivas Ubis

Scapa Group PLC

Advance Tapes International Ltd.

Bolex (Shenzhen) Adhesive Products Co. Ltd.

Vibac Group



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Masking Tape Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Single Side, Double Side), by Material Type (Foam, Foil, Paper- based, Plastics), by Adhesive Type (Acrylic-based Adhesives, Rubber-based Adhesives, Others (Silicone-based Adhesives), by Application (Painting, Plating, Abrasive Blasting, High-Temperature Applications), by End-use (Automotive, Building & Construction, Aerospace, General Industry), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/masking-tape-market-658421

Recent Developments:

April, 2021: tesa introduced two new package tapes featuring the EcoLogo: tesapack® Bio & Strong and tesapack® Paper Standard. The tesapack® Bio & Strong is a strong bonding tape with a bio-based backing material. The tesapack® Paper Standard is paper-based and therefore extremely recycling-friendly.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Masking Tape Market?

How will the Masking Tape Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Masking Tape Market?

What is the Masking Tape market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Masking Tape Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Masking Tape Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Product Type Single Side Double Side

Material Type Foam Foil Paper-Based Plastics Others (Glass Fiber etc.)

Adhesive Type Acrylic-Based Adhesives Rubber-Based Adhesives Others (Silicone-Based Adhesives)

Application Painting Plating Abrasive Blasting High Temperature Applications Thermal Spraying General Use Others

End Use Automotive Building & Construction Aerospace General Industry Residential Others (Electronics etc.)

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered 3M Company

Intertapes Polymer Group Inc.

Shurtapes Technologies LLC

Tesa SE Group

Nitto Denko Corp

Ahlstrom Corporation

PPI Adhesive Products (C.E.) S.R.O.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

Canadian Technical Tapes Ltd.

Berry Global Group Inc.

Cintas AdhesivasUbis

Scapa Group PLC

Advance Tapes International Ltd.

Bolex (Shenzhen) Adhesive Products Co. Ltd.

Vibac Group Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/masking-tape-market-1584/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Electronics Conformal Coating Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/electronics-conformal-coating-market-1272

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/electronics-conformal-coating-market-1272 Industrial floor coating Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-floor-coating-market-1206

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-floor-coating-market-1206 Automotive Specialty Coatings Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-specialty-coatings-market-1173

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-specialty-coatings-market-1173 Paints and Coatings Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/paints-undefined-coatings-market-1147

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research , provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: