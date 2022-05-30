AzerDAO - The World’s First DAO-driven Integrated Investment and Management Eco-Platform

Singapore, Singapore, May 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2021, total global crypto industry funding set a new record, running to $34 billion sharply, which increased nearly eight times more than the previous years. According to Pitchbook research data, The same number gets to totaling $10 billion just in the first quarter of 2022, more than twice as much as the same period last year, even though the global economic downturn. Clearly, some of the large traditional capitals like Sequoia Capital, Ark Invest, and Bridgewater Fund are investing in the crypto industry besides those familiar capitals for example A16Z and Multcoin, etc.

However, there are some challenges and contradictions in the booming crypto financing industry mainly, as shown below:

1. The market lack a full life-cycle platform. It needs a platform, that focuses on financing services and connects co-builders for deep collaboration and sharing honor & prosperity efficiently.

2. Ordinary investors in the crypto industry need a platform that is truly beneficial to them, cause they really desire a fairer and easier way to participate in the "Wealth Creation Campaign".

3. The needs of project parties are diverse changing and their want be satisfied quickly whatever is in the areas of project financing, brand operation, media promotion, etc.

4. Newly emerging VC institutions, VC DAOs are difficult to intervene in the investment of top projects, and cannot be driven and empowered by DAO.

Redefining the Standard of Financing Market Management and Services

About AzerDAO

AzerDAO has been in existence for two years, it was initiated by several crypto industry entrepreneurs, investment research experts, and KOLs, team members have operated projects on BSC chain projects with a market capitalization of over $6 billion.

AzerDAO is committed to building the world's first DAO-driven integrated ecological platform for crypto industry investment and management. Through Web2 service system + Web3 equity decision mechanism and DAO incentive system, it integrates the advantages of institutional VC and VC DAO to break barriers for ecological participants in the crypto industry financing market and quickly form the sharing of resources and honor & prosperity:

1、The first DAO-driven decentralized investment management integrated ecological service platform, covering pre-investment, under-investment, and post-investment services.

2. The first DAO to invest $6M, expected private round raising, into the start-up, investment, and daily operation of VC DAO, to truly achieve common interests with investors.

3. The first to break the traditional DAO organization universalization and single service experience, investors and DAO co-builders can get a richer participation experience with an in-depth combination of the Web2 service system and Web3 equity decision-making system

4. Core functions include VC DAO, Launchpad,NFT,Staking, DAO Governance, DashBoard, Quota transfer, Investment portfolio, User reputation system, Project management, Ecological entry system, etc.



AzerDAO Core functions





There are three tokens in the ecological platform, $AZD for AzerDAO native Token, AZC for DAO contribution credential, and staking credential AZDAO will empower scenarios throughout the integrated ecosystem.

An innovative token economy model

The native token $AZD empowers multiple scenarios in the ecosystem platform. Taking advantage of the combination of Staking+Launchapd+VC+DAO+Platform, $AZD can be pledged or added to LPs to gain access to launchpad project credits. Depending on the percentage of $AZD in the pledge pool, the pledger will receive the token airdrop, DEFI farming revenue, and NFT airdrop. Meanwhile, all platform revenues will be used for $AZD repurchase, destruction, and rewards.

The combination of the great AzerTauren and the eco-platform

AzerTauren is an NFT designed for participants in the AZer ecosystem and is an AZer ecosystem identity and equity-based ticket. AzerTauren owners receive $AZD rewards for pledging NFTs, as well as: Minotaur investor tribal rights, VC DAO investment status, DAO governance proposal and voting rights prior to $AZD TGE ,prizes, whitelists and airdrops, from AZerDAO partners,etc.



DAO governance to accelerate platform evolution

AZC has rich equity that enables better integration of human capital, resource capital, and financial capital.

The $AZD holders will decide the platform operation rules such as project investment, usage of funds, DAO incentive program, etc. Community members can truly participate in the platform construction and enjoy the platform dividends.

The combination of AZC and $AZD will continue to expand the scale of the community, motivate members to contribute and drive the growth of AzerDAO.

Nowadays, AZerDAO has supported by 50+ trusted operation and investment research teams, 80+ prominent KOLs worldwide, and 18 nice projects that have completed TGE with 1,325% ATH ROI.

In the future, AZerDAO will take the strategic idea of a strong brand, strong traffic, and strong ecology, and continue to enhance Ventures Alliance, global KOLS pool, crypto talent pool, fan traffic pool, and other ecological services, hence our ecological co-constructors can enjoy the platform development benefits dramatically.

Company: AzerDao Ltd

City: Singapore



Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.



Contact Person: Mr. Brady

Website: www.azerdao.com

Email: contact@azerdao.com

Twitter: twitter.com/azerdao

Telephone: +65 6419 7536







