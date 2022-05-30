Global Linerless Labels Market Size to Grow by USD 2,122 Million | Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, And Trends | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Linerless Labels Market finds that increasing demand for Linerless Labels Market from home & personal care, food, and beverage sectors is augmenting the growth of the Linerless Labels Market in recent years. However, complex government regulations are impeding the growth of the Linerless Labels Market during forecast period. Whereas, numerous innovations in the Linerless Labels Market' development will create multiple growth opportunities for Linerless Labels Market in near future.



The total Global Linerless Labels Market is estimated to reach USD 2,122 Million by the year 2028. The Global Market revenue value stood at USD 1,629.5 Million in the year 2021 and is projected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Linerless Labels Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Composition (Facestock, Adhesive, Topcoat), by Product (Primary, Variable Information Print), by Printing Ink (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, UV Curable, Others), by Technology (Flexographic, Digital, Offset, Letterpress), by End-Use Industry (Food, Beverage, Home & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Opportunity:

Numerous Innovations in the Linerless Labels Market's Development Will Create Multiple Growth Opportunities

Nowadays, there is huge demand for packaged food due to the change in lifestyle of people. In consequence of this trend, many governments and private bodies started investing in Research and Development (R&D) activities, which in turn, surfaces the development of advance technologies and advent innovations in the linerless labels industry. For instance, Coveris Holdings S.A.; innovative, sustainable packaging solution's provider, developed multi-layer linerless labels and designed ETI linerless applicators to provide labels of different shapes and sizes. Also, Coveris Holdings S.A.; innovative, sustainable packaging solution's provider, opened a sustainable Development Center in Leeds (UK) in order to achieve sustainability, adopt new trends, and technologies for the products & solutions offered by the company. Thus, these act helps the company to offer innovative label solutions, which in turn, create various growth opportunities for Linerless Labels Market in near future.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Linerless Labels market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Linerless Labels market.



Segmentation of the Global Linerless Labels Market:

Composition Facestock Adhesive Topcoat

Product Primary Variable Information Print

Printing Ink Water-Based Solvent-Based UV Curable Others

Technology Flexographic Digital Offset Letterpress Others

End-Use Industry Food Beverage Home & Personal Care Pharmaceuticals Retail Others (Consumer Durables and Industrial Lubricants & Paints)

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/linerless-labels-market-1585

Restraint:

Complex government regulations for developing industrial labels hampers the Market growth

By keep in mind about the environmental hazards, various government bodies imposed certain guidelines/rules for industrial tapes development. For instance, according to FDA, each manufacturer shall develop, conduct, control, and monitor production processes to ensure that a device conforms to its specifications while developing industrial tapes. With this regards, regulatory authority conduct regular checks on the materials that has been used in labels which ultimately hampers the production and operations of the linerless labels. In addition, the Food Safety Modernization Act requires that all food facilities regulated by the FDA to develop and implement hazard analysis and critical control point (HACCP) plans. This also hinders the growth of Linerless Labels Market during projected period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

Europe Holds Largest Market Share

Europe accounted to have substantial growth for Linerless Labels Market in 2021. Owing to the technological advancement in the countries like, the UK, Germany, Italy, and France; there is huge adoption of linerless labels in this region. The large presence of small and medium scale market players provides quick facilities to the clients by fulfilling their demand pattern, which in turn, increases Linerless Labels Market demand in this region. In addition, volatility in prices of raw materials is another key parameter that bolster the growth of Linerless Labels Market in this region.

Asia Pacific accounted to have maximum growth for Linerless Labels Market during forecast period. This surge is accounted owing to the rising growth in the retail industry. In addition, consumer's changing trend towards the e-commerce facilities has influenced the growth of Linerless Labels Market in developing countries like India and China. Furthermore, utilization of greener products is more in this region, which in turn, bolsters the growth of Linerless Labels Market in this region.

List of Prominent Players in the Linerless Labels Market:

3M Company (US)

CCL Industries Inc (Canada)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (US)

Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

Multi-Color Corporation (US)



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Linerless Labels Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Composition (Facestock, Adhesive, Topcoat), by Product (Primary, Variable Information Print), by Printing Ink (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, UV Curable, Others), by Technology (Flexographic, Digital, Offset, Letterpress), by End-Use Industry (Food, Beverage, Home & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) " View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/linerless-labels-market-421092

Recent Developments:

February, 2021: Avery Dennison launched its recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) liners with four labeling constructions in Europe.

January, 2020: SATO launched Printer CL4NX Plus for the development of auto-ID and labeling solutions.

July, 2019: Multi-Color Corporation merged with a subsidiary of WS Packaging (US) as WS Packaging is expected to operate as a Multi-Color Corporation business unit and create new growth opportunities for the company to expand geographically and better serve customers with innovative labeling solutions.

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Composition



° Facestock



° Adhesive



° Topcoat



• Product



° Primary



° Variable Information Print



• Printing Ink



° Water-Based



° Solvent-Based



° UV Curable



° Others



• Technology



° Flexographic



° Digital



° Offset



° Letterpress



° Others



• End-Use Industry



° Food



° Beverage



° Home & Personal Care



° Pharmaceuticals



° Retail



° Others (Consumer Durables and Industrial Lubricants & Paints)



• Region



° North America



° Europe



° Asia Pacific



° Latin America



° Middle East & Africa



Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered • 3M Company (US)



• CCL Industries Inc (Canada)



• R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (US)



• Avery Dennison Corporation (US)



• Multi-Color Corporation (US) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

