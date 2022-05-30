Cancer Biomarkers Market to Hit USD 31.8 Billion by 2028 | Cancer Biomarkers Industry CAGR 17.5% During 2022-2028; Exclusive Insight Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Cancer Biomarkers Market finds that the rise in prevalence of various types of cancers such as prostate, lung and breast cancer is fuelling the growth of Cancer Biomarkers Market in coming years. In addition, increasing significance of biological & targeted drug therapies, accuracy, reliability and technological advancements of cancer biomarkers anticipated to propel the growth of Cancer Biomarkers Market during forecast period. However, threat of failure associated with cancer treatment, high cost of drug development, and unregulated government regulations & reimbursement policies hamper the growth of Cancer Biomarkers Market during forecast period. Whereas, advancements of cancer related research activities will create various growth opportunities for Cancer Biomarkers Market in near future.



The total Global Cancer Biomarkers Market is estimated to reach USD 31.8 Billion by the year 2028. The Global Market revenue valued at USD 12.1 Billion in the year 2021 and is forecasted to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.5%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Cancer Biomarkers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Biomarkers Type (Protein Biomarkers, Genetic Biomarkers, Other), by Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer), by Profiling Technologies (Omics Technologies, Imaging Technologies, Immunoassay, Bioinformatics), by Application (Research & Development, Prognostics, Risk Assessment, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/cancer-biomarkers-market-1613/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers: Increasing Incidences of Cancer Patients Drives the Market

According to WHO (World Health Organization), cancer is the major cause of death in the world. It is estimated that, in 2020, 19.3 million new cancer cases will be found and around 10.0 million cancer deaths have occurred. Thus, in the past few years, there has been huge progress in cancer care due to the adoption of advanced treatment modalities of surgery. In addition, various market players also contribute to the market growth by launching new products or by providing strategic development. For instance, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., a Swiss multinational healthcare company, introduced Elecsys Anti-p53 immunoassay to aid the diagnosis of various cancer types. Therefore, all these factors are predicting maximum growth of Cancer Biomarkers Market over projected time period.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Cancer Biomarkers market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.5% during the forecast period.

The Cancer Biomarkers market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 12.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 31.8 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Cancer Biomarkers market.



Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/cancer-biomarkers-market-1613/0

Benefits of Purchasing Cancer Biomarkers Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of Cancer Biomarkers Market:

Biomarkers Type Protein Biomarkers Genetic Biomarkers Others

Cancer Type Breast Cancer Lung Cancer Colorectal Cancer Prostate Cancer Melanoma Leukemia Thyroid Cancer Bladder Cancer Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Kidney Cancer Others

Profiling Technologies Omics Technologies Imaging Technologies Immunoassay Bioinformatics Cytogenetics

Application Research & Development Prognostics Risk Assessment Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/cancer-biomarkers-market-1613

Rising Technological Advancements in the Development of Cancer Biomarkers

Aiming to address the challenges in understanding and identifying the functions & interactions of various proteins, there is huge advancement in arrays and proteomics technologies. This advancement helps in simplifying the process of discovery & development of novel cancer biomarkers, which in turn, accelerates the growth of Cancer Biomarkers Market in recent years. In addition, increasing government engagement in the drug development activities will create various growth options for leading players. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific, an American supplier of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, and software services, received FDA approval for NGS-based companion diagnostics.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/cancer-biomarkers-market-1613/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The Report on Cancer Biomarkers Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Largest Market Share

North America accounted for substantial growth for Cancer Biomarkers Market in 2021. The increasing number of cancer patients, improved health care infrastructure, increased government investments, and ongoing projects to develop advanced drugs to treat cancer patients are major factors that influence the growth of Cancer Biomarkers Market in this region. According to the estimates of the American Cancer Society, in the U.S., 1.7 million new cancer cases were diagnosed and 0.6 million deaths occurred due to cancer, in 2018. The most common cancers occurring in the United States are lung cancer, prostate cancer, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and skin cancer.

List of Prominent Players in the Cancer Biomarkers Market:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands)

Illumina Inc. (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Bio Mérieux SA (US)

Becton-Dickinson and Company (US)

Merck Millipore (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

Myriad Genetics Inc. (US)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

Hologic Inc. (US)

Quest Diagnostics (US)

Centogene N.V. (Germany)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Exact Sciences (US)

R&D Systems Inc. (US)

Bio Vision Inc. (US)

Olink (Sweden)

Asuragen Inc. (US)

Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC (US)

Invivoscribe Inc. (US)

Seegene Technologies Inc. (South Korea)



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Cancer Biomarkers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Biomarkers Type (Protein Biomarkers, Genetic Biomarkers, Other), by Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer), by Profiling Technologies (Omics Technologies, Imaging Technologies, Immunoassay, Bioinformatics), by Application (Research & Development, Prognostics, Risk Assessment, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) " View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/cancer-biomarkers-market-924288

Recent Developments:

April, 2021: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. launched Elecsys Anti-p53 immunoassay to aid the diagnosis of various cancer types.

December, 2020: Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) received FDA approval for NGS-based companion diagnostic to help identify non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients whose tumors carry epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) Exon20-insertion mutations for potential treatment.

April, 2020: Qiagen N.V. introduced therascreen BRAF test as a companion diagnostic to a BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) based regimen in metastatic colorectal cancer.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Cancer Biomarkers Market?

How will the Cancer Biomarkers Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Cancer Biomarkers Market?

What is the Cancer Biomarkers market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Cancer Biomarkers Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Cancer Biomarkers Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Biomarkers Type



° Protein Biomarkers



° Genetic Biomarkers



° Others



• Cancer Type



° Breast Cancer



° Lung Cancer



° Colorectal Cancer



° Prostate Cancer



° Melanoma



° Leukemia



° Thyroid Cancer



° Bladder Cancer



° Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Kidney Cancer



° Others



• Profiling Technologies



° Omics Technologies



° Imaging Technologies



° Immunoassay



° Bioinformatics



° Cytogenetics



• Application



° Research & Development



° Prognostics



° Risk Assessment



° Others



• Region



° North America



° Europe



° Asia Pacific



° Latin America



° Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)



• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)



• Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands)



• Illumina Inc. (US)



• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)



• Abbott Laboratories (US)



• Bio Mérieux SA (US)



• Becton-Dickinson and Company (US)



• Merck Millipore (US)



• Agilent Technologies (US)



• Myriad Genetics Inc. (US)



• Sysmex Corporation (Japan)



• Hologic Inc. (US)



• Quest Diagnostics (US)



• Centogene N.V. (Germany)



• PerkinElmer Inc. (US)



• Siemens Healthineers (Germany)



• Exact Sciences (US)



• R&D Systems Inc. (US)



• Bio Vision Inc. (US)



• Olink (Sweden)



• Asuragen Inc. (US)



• Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC (US)



• Invivoscribe Inc. (US)



• Seegene Technologies Inc. (South Korea) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/cancer-biomarkers-market-1613/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Biobanking Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/biobanking-market-1607

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/biobanking-market-1607 IVD Contract Manufacturing Services Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/ivd-contract-manufacturing-services-market-1411

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/ivd-contract-manufacturing-services-market-1411 mRNA Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutics Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/mrna-cancer-vaccines-and-therapeutics-market-1408

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/mrna-cancer-vaccines-and-therapeutics-market-1408 Activated Alumina Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/activated-alumina-market-1399

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research , provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: