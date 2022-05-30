Proactive news headlines including Azure Minerals, Alice Queen, Archer Materials and Alkane Resources

Sydney, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) has entered into a binding, conditional sale agreement to sell the subsidiary companies that own and operate its Mexican precious and base metals projects to Bendito Resources Inc for a combination of cash and shares valued at A$20 million. Click here

Alice Queen Ltd (ASX:AQX) has appointed experienced corporate strategist James Myers as a non-executive director. Click here

Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF) has made solid technical progress on its nanofabricated biochip, achieving a feature size of just 15 nanometres through the development of advanced lithography processes, prompting a share price increase. Click here

Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK) shares were trading 4.3% higher intra-day after releasing the maiden inferred mineral resource of 624 million tonnes grading at 0.51 g/t gold equivalent for 10.1 million gold equivalent ounces for the Boda deposit. Click here

Meeka Gold Ltd (ASX:MEK) has revealed further shallow, broad and high-grade rare earth intersections over a large area at its Cascade REE Project in Western Australia, highlighting the potential for a "significant" rare earths project. Click here

RPM Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:RPM) has acquired a new business in a bid to expand its vertically integrated offering into the fast-growing 4WD accessories market. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has further extended high-grade base metal mineralisation with results from another drill hole at Gibsons prospect within the Halls Peak Project in NSW. Click here

Global Health Ltd (ASX:GLH) has secured three key contracts with Arcadia Healthcare, Matilda Nepean Private Hospital and Waikiki Private Hospital to implement a range of software solutions including MasterCare Patient Administration System (PAS), Inpatient Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Discharge Summaries, cloud hosting and digital engagement platform to empower patients to engage in their health care. Click here

Aruma Resources Ltd (ASX:AAJ) has returned a high-grade lithium-rubidium sample from rock chip sampling at the Mt Deans Lithium Project in Western Australia designed to follow up recent drilling. Click here

International Graphite Ltd (ASX:IG6) is targeting the expansion of the graphite resource at Springdale Project in Western Australia with its first exploration program on the tenure since the company listed in April. Click here

ClearVue Technologies Ltd (ASX:CPV, OTCQB:CVUEF) and glazing technology company Nodis Pty Ltd are working on a combined electrically switchable, or tuneable, window solution for the US Air Force with CPV shares trading higher. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) wholly-owned Canadian-based psychedelics company Halucenex Life Sciences Inc. has entered a binding, exclusive supply of goods agreement with Optimi Health Corp (CSE:OPTI, OTCQB:OPTHF), a Canadian company focused on producing and supplying natural, EU-GMP grade psilocybin and functional mushrooms for health and wellness markets. Click here

Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML) has a 40% holding in Red Fox Resources (ASX:FXR) Pty Ltd, which today released strong gold results from a sampling and mapping program completed in March 2022 at GW Gossan prospect within the Butchers Bore EPM 26397 in the Cloncurry district of northwest Queensland. Click here

GTI Energy Ltd (ASX:GTR)’s subsidiary Regener8 Resources NL will close its priority offer by tomorrow, May 31, at 5pm. Click here

Cooper Metals Ltd (ASX:CPM) has intersected sulphides in its maiden drilling program at King Solomon prospect within the Mt Isa East Copper-Gold Project in northwest Queensland, with the portable XRF confirming the presence of copper in the sulphides. Click here

Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) has entered into an agreement to sell the non-core Mumbakine Well Project to Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM), which owns the contiguous Karlawinda Gold Project tenure in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Click here

Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) is out to raise $55 million in a placement cornerstoned by a suite of global institutional investors with another $5 million through a share purchase plan (SPP). Click here

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) continues to record high pressure and higher-than-initially-tested flow rates at the Long Canyon Unit 2 well, part of the Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, USA. Click here

Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR) has rounded out phase one of its maiden reverse circulation drill program at the Gidgee North Project in WA’s Meekatharra-Sandstone region. Click here

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) has passed a major milestone for the development of its United Kingdom Southern Gas Basin assets, submitting a concept select report (CSR) for Phase 1 gas development of the Anning and Somerville gas fields to the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA). Click here

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) has appointed 30-year veteran of the pharmaceutical industry Marco Polizzi as CEO from July 1. Click here

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO)’s valuation has been upgraded by K1 Capital to $0.36/share (prev. $0.32) as the company continues to make significant progress on multiple fronts. Click here

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) has moved to strengthen its board with a slew of director appointments. Click here

Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) advanced the Citadel Joint Venture (JV) Project (Antipa 35%: Rio Tinto 65%) in the Paterson Province of Western Australia across multiple prospects during its 2021 drilling program, especially at the Calibre deposit which was extended 100 metres to the west and 150 metres to the south. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has expanded its 100%-owned Glandore Project, in the Eastern Goldfields of WA through a new tenement application covering ground along strike from historic high-grade diamond drill results. Click here

