Construction contract (Männiku commercial building)

English Estonian

AS Nordecon group company Embach Ehitus OÜ entered into contract with Kaarsilla Kinnisvara OÜ for the design and construction of the commercial building located in Kandiküla, Tartu. The building to be built will be mainly a one-storey, partly two-storey building with a closed net area of 4,560 sqm, and it will be completed in September 2023. The cost of the works is 5.9 million euros plus value added tax.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2021 was 289 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 660 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.