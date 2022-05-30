Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 4 May 2022.

The duration of the second tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 16 May to no later than 26 July 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the second tranche: USD 440,000,000.

From 23 May until 27 May, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,264,872 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 344.8874 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK 23 May 322,830 337.3347 108,901,761.20 24 May 318,742 338.6322 107,936,304.69 25 May 317,500 350.1971 111,187,579.25 26 May 27 May 305,800 353.8679 108,212,803.82 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)



1,307,928 336.1768 439,694,991.33 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the 2021 programme and first tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)



27,131,791 247.4239 6,713,054,517.08 Total buy-backs under the 2021 and 2022 programme 29,704,591 255.4820 7,588,987,957.37



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 39,571,089 own shares, corresponding to 1.21% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations

Peter Hutton, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)





