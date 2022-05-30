Cornish Metals Completes Sleitat Royalty Sale to Electric Royalties

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on the South Crofty tin project in Cornwall, United Kingdom, reports that it has completed the sale of a 1% Net Smelter Return royalty on the Sleitat tin-silver project, located in Alaska, USA, to Electric Royalties Ltd (TSX-V: ELEC) (“Electric”) in return for $100,000 cash and 1,000,000 common shares of Electric (“Consideration Shares”) (see news release dated March 10, 2022).

As previously announced, the Consideration Shares will be subject to a voluntary lockup agreement whereby 50% of the Consideration Shares will be subject to a six month hold period and the balance subject to a one year hold period.

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals completed the acquisition of the South Crofty tin and United Downs copper / tin projects, plus additional mineral rights located in Cornwall, UK, in July 2016 (see Company news release dated July 12, 2016). The additional mineral rights cover an area of approximately 15,000 hectares and are distributed throughout Cornwall. Some of these mineral rights cover old mines that were historically worked for copper, tin, zinc, and tungsten.

The South Crofty project covers the former producing South Crofty tin mine located beneath the towns of Pool and Camborne, Cornwall. The South Crofty mine closed in 1998 following over 400 years of continuous production.

For an updated Mineral Resource Estimate in respect of the South Crofty Mine, please see the Company’s technical report entitled “South Crofty Tin Project Mineral Resource Update” dated effective June 7, 2021, a summary of certain portions of which is set out below:

South Crofty Summary Mineral Resource Estimate Area Classification Mass

(‘000 tonnes) Grade Contained Tin / Tin

Equivalent (‘000 tonnes) Lower

Mine



Indicated 2,084 1.59% Sn 33 Inferred 1,937 1.67% Sn 32 Upper

Mine



Indicated 277 1.01% SnEq 3 Inferred 493 0.93% SnEq 5

All technical information contained within this news release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Owen Mihalop, (MCSM, BSc (Hons), MSc, FGS, MIMMM, CEng), the Chief Operating Officer for the Company, and a “qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Richard D. Williams”

Richard D. Williams, P.Geo

