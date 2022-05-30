AUGA Group, AB notifications on transactions of persons holding management positions

AUGA Group, AB (hereinafter ‘the Company’) received notifications on transactions of persons holding management positions (attached) exercising stock options of 2019.
The shares are provided to the Employees free of charge (i.e., for EUR 0) and will be paid from the reserve for granting of shares formed by the Company.
CEO of AUGA Group, AB
Kęstutis Juščius
+370 5 233 5340
