The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 5,632,786 350.50 1,974,271,703 23 May 2022 23,000 392.70 9,032,155 24 May 2022 10,000 405.18 4,051,807 25 May 2022 10,000 404.95 4,049,503 Accumulated under the programme 5,675,786 350.86 1,991,405,168

Following settlement of the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank will own a total of 4,707,081 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.82% of the share capital.

As of 24 May 2022, Jyske Bank had 64,322,925 outstanding shares in circulation.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

