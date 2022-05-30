The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|5,632,786
|350.50
|1,974,271,703
|23 May 2022
|23,000
|392.70
|9,032,155
|24 May 2022
|10,000
|405.18
|4,051,807
|25 May 2022
|10,000
|404.95
|4,049,503
|Accumulated under the programme
|5,675,786
|350.86
|1,991,405,168
Following settlement of the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank will own a total of 4,707,081 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.82% of the share capital.
As of 24 May 2022, Jyske Bank had 64,322,925 outstanding shares in circulation.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
