At 5.6% CAGR, Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) Market Size to Surpass USD 16480 Million by 2027 | Superalloys Industry Worldwide Demand, Developments, Regional Overview, Key Findings, Trends Evaluation, and Business Growth Strategies

Super alloy that exhibit excellent mechanical strength and creep resistance at high temperatures, good surface stability, and corrosion and oxidation resistance. They typically have an austenitic face-Center, and cubic crystal structure with a base alloying element of nickel, cobalt, or nickel-iron. The development of Superalloy has primarily been driven by the aerospace and power industries.

The corrosion-resistant Superalloy is widely used in extreme environments where tremendous heat and corrosion resistance is paramount to the integrity of the end product. Chemical and petrochemical processing, power plants, and oil and gas industries widely use this superalloy.

Many of the industrial nickel-based superalloy contains alloying elements, including chromium (Cr), aluminum (Al), titanium (Ti), molybdenum (Mo), tungsten (W), niobium (Nb), tantalum (Ta) and cobalt (Co).

The superalloy market is concentrated. The numbers of major manufacturer in this field would be no more than 50. Regionally, USA is the biggest consumption region of superalloy, about 34.36% of the global superalloy consumption, and the market share of EU is also considerable. Consumption in China is more separated, but in fast development. a kind of advanced material, the production of superalloy highly relies on the downstream demand. Aerospace is the biggest market of superalloy, which takes more than 56.36% of total superalloy production in last year. IGT (electricity) and IGT (mechanical) are also major application of superalloy.



In 2020, the global Superalloys (Fe-, Ni- and Co- based) market size was US$ 11260 million and it is expected to reach US$ 16480 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027.

Precision Castparts Corporation

ATI

Haynes

Carpenter

Aperam

Eramet Group

AMG

Hitachi Metals

CMK Group

VDM

Nippon Yakin Kogyo

Doncasters

Alcoa

VSMPO-AVISMA

Fushun Special Steel

CISRI Gaona

BaoSteel

ANSTEEL

Zhongke Sannai

Fe based

Ni based

Co based

Aerospace

IGT (Electricity)

IGT (Mechanical)

Industrial

Automotive

Oil&Gas

Others

