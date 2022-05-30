Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Size & Trends 2022 - 2028 [CAGR 3.9%] | Industry Share, Growth by Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global multiple sclerosis drugs market size was worth USD 23.68 billion in 2021. The market valuation is projected to increase from USD 25.43 billion in 2022 to USD 33.17 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2022-2029. In recent years, the incidence of multiple sclerosis has increased significantly. According to the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation, the number of multiple sclerosis patients reached 2.8 million in 2020, up from 2.3 million in 2013. Increasing federal funding and accelerated R&D efforts to address the increasing occurrence of multiple sclerosis will positively impact the market growth.

Key Industry Development-

August 2020 - Novartis received the U.S. FDA approval for the use of Kesimpta (ofatumumab, formerly OMB157) as an injection for treating relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 3.9% 2029 Value Projection USD 33.17 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2022 USD 25.43 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Drugs, Route of Administration, end-Users and Geography Growth Drivers Disruption in Supply Chain of Manufacturers to Negatively Impact the Market Shift towards Monoclonal Antibodies for Treatment to Boost the Market Significant RD Investment to Boost the Market





Drivers & Restraints-

Growing R&D Investments in Neurology to Augment Market Development

R&D investments in the field of neurology have gained significant traction in the past few years. Leading players in the market are making substantial investments to bring novel solutions to the market. Several major developments have been made during the last decade, leading to numerous major breakthroughs. Accelerated R&D efforts to tackle the increasing burden of multiple sclerosis will boost the market growth in the coming years.

COVID-19 Crisis to Create Severe Supply Chain Disruptions that will Stall Business Growth

The multiple sclerosis drugs market growth witnessed considerable slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic due to delays in the diagnosis and treatment of the disease. Consequently, numerous major players witnessed a drop in revenue in 2020. The overall market share experienced a slower-than-anticipated growth of just 1.2% during 2020. However, the market is well poised for recovery as the impact of COVID-19 subsides.





Segments-

By Drug Class Analysis

By Drug Class, Immunomodulators Segment to Record Robust Gains Through 2029

Based on drug glass, the Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market share is divided into interferons, immunosuppressants, immunomodulators, and others.

In 2021, the immunomodulators segment held the dominant market share, owing to wider treatment options and continuous new product launches. Citing an instance, in January 2020, the European Commission approved Mayzent (siponimod) by Novartis for treating Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (SPMS) in adult patients.

The others segment, which includes molecular antibody products and antineoplastics, will gain traction during the forecast period.

By Route of Administration, Oral Segment to Experience Notable Demand over 2022-2029

Based on route of administration, the market is bifurcated into injection and oral. The injection segment captured the major market share during 2021 and is expected to experience strong demand through 2029. This demand is attributable to the rising number of multiple sclerosis drugs approvals.

On the other hand, the oral segment is projected to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period led by the widespread shift toward oral drugs.

By Distribution Channel, Hospital Pharmacy Segment Captures Substantial Market Share

In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Among these, the hospital pharmacy segment is expected to hold the dominant market share due to supportive health reimbursement policies and continuous government efforts to bolster hospital pharmacies.

Online pharmacy segment is anticipated to gain substantial traction in the forthcoming years led by the growing number of online portals supplying prescription drugs worldwide.





Regional Insights-

North America to Hold Dominant Share Led by Expanding R&D

North America dominated the global multiple sclerosis drugs market share in 2021 with a revenue worth USD 11.36billion. Key factors supporting the regional growth are increasing R&D and novel product launches.

The European market is anticipated to hold the second largest share in the market, supported by active government investments and a favorable reimbursement scenario. Meanwhile, the market in Asia Pacific will be driven by the growing number of collaborations between biotech companies.

Competitive Landscape-

Major Market Players Seek Regulatory Approvals to Expand Market Share

Leading players involved in the development of multiple sclerosis drugs include Biogen and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Growing R&D and regulatory approvals for novel solutions are key factors for the dominance of these companies. For instance, Biogen received the marketing approval from the European Commision for the injection of TYSABRI (natalizumab) in April 2021. Other key players include Sanofi, Novartis AG, and MErck KGaA.

List of Key Market Players:

Biogen (U.S.)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Sanofi (France)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Corporation) (New Jersey)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)





Detailed Table of Content:

Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Immunomodulators Immunosuppressants Interferons Others Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Injection Intramuscular Subcutaneous Intravenous Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Immunomodulators Immunosuppressants Interferons Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Injection Intramuscular Subcutaneous Intravenous Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Immunomodulators Immunosuppressants Interferons Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Injection Intramuscular Subcutaneous Intravenous Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Scandinavia Rest of Europe



