Vitamin D Testing Market Size [2022-2029] worth USD 871.7 Million | exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9%

Pune, India, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vitamin D Testing Market Size stood at USD 600.2 million in 2021. The market is anticipated to rise from USD 625.0 million in 2022 to USD 871.7 million by 2029 at 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived these inputs in its latest research report, titled, “Vitamin D Testing Market, 2022-2029.”

According to an analysis, the demand for point-of-care testing kits will be pronounced across emerging and advanced economies. Some factors, such as lower turn-around time, fewer needs for professional guidance, and ease of use, have encouraged prominent companies to prioritize Vitamin D Testing Market. Bullish investments in research and development activities will trigger investments in the portfolio.

Key Industry Development

January 2022 – F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd rolled out Cobas Infinity Edge for clinical settings to boost operational efficiencies and improve patient outcomes.





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 4.9% 2029 Value Projection USD 871.7 million Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 625.0 million Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered By Product, By Application, By End-User, By Geography Growth Drivers The market players for the introduction of advanced test kits along with the growing utilization of vitamin D tests in a number of healthcare research procedures is anticipated to boost the growth of the research testing segment significantly. Increasing investment for the expansion of the standalone clinical laboratories is also boosting the growth opportunity globally.

Market Growth Drivers

Trend for Point-of-Care Testing Kits and Vitamin D Deficiency Trigger Investments

Strong investments in point-of-care testing kits could spur the vitamin D testing market share during the forecast period. A potential emphasis on research and development activities will encourage leading companies to boost their portfolios. Moreover, the prevalence of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) and osteoporosis will play a pivotal role in fueling investment in the landscape. Rampant vitamin D deficiency has prompted governments and other stakeholders to inject funds into testing kits. Heightened awareness campaigns will bode well for the industry outlook. According to the Indian Express, in 2021, Royal DSM rolled out a digital-led campaign in India to raise awareness of increasing vitamin D levels through good nutrition.

Report Coverage

The Vitamin D Testing Market report offers a comprehensive perspective of the market size, share, revenue, and volume. It has also delved into Porter’s Five Force Analysis and SWOT analysis. Quantitative and qualitative assessments have provided a holistic view of the market. The primary interviews validate assumptions, findings, and the prevailing business scenarios. The report also includes secondary resources such as annual reports, press releases, white papers, and journals.





Segments

25-hydroxy Vitamin D to Remain Dominant with Growing Prevalence of Nutrient Deficiency

In terms of product, the market is segregated into 24,25-dihydroxy vitamin D testing, 1,25-dihydroxy vitamin D testing, and 25-hydroxy vitamin D testing. The 25-hydroxy Vitamin D Testing Market segment will account for a considerable share of the global market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to rising cases of vitamin D insufficiency and deficiency.

Hospitals and Clinics to Exhibit Traction with Rising Number of Research Surveys

With respect to end-user, the Vitamin D Testing Market growth is classified into hospitals & clinics, standalone clinical laboratories, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment will contribute considerably to the global market in the wake of infrastructural developments and focus on research surveys.

Regional Insights

Europe to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities with Surging Regulatory Approvals

Stakeholders expect the U.K., France, Germany, and Italy to emerge as happy hunting grounds in the wake of favorable regulatory approvals. According to the National Library of Medicine, in 2019, approximately 30.0-60.0% of the people in eastern, western and southern Europe were suffering from vitamin D deficiency. An uptick in vitamin D deficiency will prompt leading companies to boost their regional outlook.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Focus on Product Launches to Tap into Markets

Prominent players could inject funds into mergers & acquisitions, product rollouts, technological advancements, and R&D activities. Besides, major companies could invest in innovations and product offerings in the ensuing period.





The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Vitamin D Testing Market

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

• DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy)

• Abbott (U.S)

• bioMérieux SA (France)

• Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

• Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S)

• Quidel Corporation (U.S)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S)

• RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments GmbH (Germany)

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

