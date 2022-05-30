Global Vaccine Market Research Report 2022-2027 with Focus on Key Players - GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Sanofi, Pfizer, & CSL Limited

Dublin, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vaccine Market, Size, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Vaccines Market is anticipated to reach US$ 86.2 Billion by the year 2027 from $52.5 Billion in 2021

From a public health viewpoint, vaccines represent the most significant inventions. Vaccines are primarily available in the recombinant, conjugate, inactivated, live attenuated, and toxoid vaccines.



The Global Vaccine Market Size is Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 8.62% During 2021-2027

In recent years, the high prevalence of several infectious diseases primarily drives the need for vaccines. The increasing consumer awareness of adequate immunization for killing various infections catalyzes vaccine market development.

In addition, governments' introduction of several vaccination programs across different endemic regions also propels the demand for vaccines. Further, the rising involvement of several global organizations, such as the UNICEF, World Bank, WHO, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, etc., in developing adequate vaccination facilities in the endemic regions is catalyzing the product demand.



COVID-19 Boost on the Global Vaccine Industry:

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic led to around half a million worldwide deaths, creating opportunities for a novel vaccine against COVID-19. Due to the pandemic, most pharmaceutical, healthcare, and biotechnology organizations have focused on wearable diagnostics kits, safety treatment vaccines, and medication against coronavirus. Most of the leading companies concentrate on finding a breakthrough vaccine against coronavirus.



Furthermore, the medical professionals had been committed to providing COVID-19 related services. As a result, pharmaceutical companies prioritized research and development of COVID-19 related health technologies, diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines.



Segmentation of Global Vaccines Market:

In terms of end-user, the vaccine market is divided into pediatrics and adults. The pediatric segment currently accounts for most of the vaccine market share, owing to the high demand for vaccines in infants, such as BCG, MMR, and DPT vaccines.

Further, Adult vaccination is one of the most cost-effective strategies available in public health today. Every year, vaccine-preventable illnesses kill thousands of adults globally. Adult immunization includes the administration of approved vaccines provided to patients aged 18 years and older for medical indications.



In 2021 by Pfizer Vaccine Product Pipeline, XTANDIT (enzalutamide) for adult men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC, also known as metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer or mCSPC) (E.U.)



Based on disease indication, the vaccine market can be segmented into Influenza, Cervical Cancer, Zoster (Shingles), MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella), Pneumonia, Meningitis, Hepatitis, Tap (Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis), Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib), Polio, Rotavirus, Varicella, Combination Vaccine, Travel & Miscellaneous Vaccine.

The bacterial diseases segment holds a significant position in the market due to higher meningitis, pneumococcal, and DTP sales. These are the first-line immunization for newborns and booster doses for pediatrics.



Likewise, the viral diseases segment is predicted to have the highest growth due to the forthcoming launch of viral vaccines and the increasing number of influenza and HPV products. Recently, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies launched providing 200,000 Ebola regimens to the residents of Rwanda in East Africa, aiming to control the Ebola outbreak.



Key Players:

The pediatric vaccines industry consists of several major players, including GlaxoSmithKline, Plc, Merck & Co., Sanofi Pasteur's, Pfizer, Inc., and CSL Limited. As per the analysis, the key players focus on business expansion to increase their revenue share by implementing mergers and acquisitions and new product development strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Driver

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Vaccines Market

5.1 Adult Vaccines Market

5.2 Pediatric (Infant) Vaccines Market



6. Global Vaccinated People

6.1 Adult Vaccinated People

6.2 Pediatric (Infant) Vaccinated People



7. Global Vaccines Market & people Share Analysis

7.1 Vaccine Market Share

7.2 Vaccinated People Share



8. By Categories - Global Vaccines Market & People Share

8.1 Adult Vs Pediatric (Infant) Vaccines Market Share

8.2 Adult Vs Pediatric (Infant) Vaccines Number Share



9. Disease wise - Vaccines Market and Forecast

9.1 Influenza - Total Vaccines Market

9.1.1 Influenza - Adult Vaccines Market

9.1.2 Influenza - Pediatric (Infant) Vaccines Market

9.2 Cervical Cancer (HPV) - Vaccines Market

9.3 Zoster (Shingles) - Vaccines Market

9.4 MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Vaccine) - Total Vaccines Market

9.4.1 MMR - Adult Vaccines Market

9.4.2 MMR - Pediatric (Infant) Vaccines Market

9.5 Pneumococcal - Total Vaccines Market

9.5.1 Pneumococcal - Adult Vaccines Market

9.5.2 Pneumococcal - Pediatric (Infant) Vaccines Market

9.6 Meningococcal - Total Vaccines Market

9.6.1 Meningococcal - Adult Vaccines Market

9.6.2 Meningococcal - Pediatric (Infant) Vaccines Market

9.7 Hepatitis - Total Vaccines Market

9.7.1 Hepatitis - Adult Vaccines Market

9.7.2 Hepatitis - Pediatric (Infant) Vaccines Market

9.8 TdaP and DTaP - Total Vaccines Market

9.8.1 TdaP - Adult Vaccines Market

9.8.2 DTaP - Pediatric (Infant) Vaccines Market

9.9 Travel and Miscellaneous - Vaccines Market

9.10 Haemophilus Influenzae Type B (HIB) - Vaccines Market

9.11 Combos (Combination) - Vaccines Market

9.12 Polio - Vaccines Market

9.13 Rotavirus - Vaccines Market

9.14 Varicella - Vaccines Market

9.14.1 Varicella - Adult Vaccines Market

9.14.2 Varicella - Pediatric (Infant) Vaccines Market



10. Disease wise - Numbers of Vaccinated People & Forecast

10.1 Influenza - Total Number of Vaccinated People

10.1.1 Influenza - Number of Vaccinated Adults

10.1.2 Influenza - Number of Vaccinated Infants

10.2 Cervical Cancer (HPV) - Number of Vaccinated People

10.3 Zoster (Shingles) - Number of Vaccinated People

10.4 MMR - Total Number of Vaccinated People

10.4.1 MMR - Number of Vaccinated Adults

10.4.2 MMR - Number of Vaccinated Infants (Pediatric)

10.5 Pneumococcal - Total Number of Vaccinated People

10.5.1 Pneumococcal - Number of Vaccinated Adults

10.5.2 Pneumococcal - Number of Vaccinated Infants

10.6 Meningococcal - Total Number of Vaccinated People

10.6.1 Meningococcal - Number of Vaccinated Adults

10.6.2 Meningococcal - Number of Vaccinated Infants

10.7 Hepatitis - Total Number of Vaccinated People

10.7.1 Hepatitis - Number of Vaccinated Adults

10.7.2 Hepatitis - Number of Vaccinated Infants

10.8 TdaP and DTaP - Total Number of Vaccinated People

10.8.1 TdaP - Number of Vaccinated Adults

10.8.2 DTaP - Number of Vaccinated Infants

10.9 Hib (Haemophilus Influenzae Type B) - Number of Vaaccinated Infants

10.10 Combos (Combination Vaccines) - Number of Vaccinated Infants

10.11 Polio - Number of Infants Immunized and Forecast

10.12 Rotavirus - Number of Vaccinated Infants

10.13 Varicella - Total Number of Vaccinated People

10.13.1 Varicella - Number of Vaccinated Adults

10.13.2 Varicella - Number of Vaccinated Infants



11. Vaccines - Products and Pipeline

11.1 GSK Vaccine Product Pipeline

11.2 Merck Vaccine Product Pipeline

11.3 Sanofi Vaccine Product Pipeline

11.4 Pfizer Vaccine Product Pipeline



12. Top Mergers and Acquisitions in the Vaccine Industry



13. Vaccines and Regulator's Interventions

13.1 Making and Meeting Standards of Quality and Safety

13.2 Vaccine Funding



14. Vaccines Key Players Sales

14.1 Overview

14.2 Recent Development

14.3 Financial Insights

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Sanofi

Pfizer

CSL Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mhdww

Attachment