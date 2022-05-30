2022 Flow Cytometry Life Science Market Landscape: Key Market Indicators for the Flow Cytometry Market as a Whole

Dublin, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 Flow Cytometry Life Science Dashboard Series 2 (NA & EMEA)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2022 Dashboard provides a snapshot of the current market landscape for flow cytometry reagents in North America and Europe.

The 2022 flow cytometry Dashboard was developed from responses to a 31-question survey completed by 416 scientists located in North America and Europe.

Flow cytometry is a powerful method available to scientists studying Immunology, cell biology, cancer, infectious disease, and many other areas of research to investigate processes such as cell function, cell types, target identification, protein function and cellular interactions.

As life science suppliers continue to improve products and services in the flow cytometry market, flow cytometry experiment kits and reagents represent a significant market within the life sciences industry.



This Dashboard reveals key market indicators for the flow cytometry market as a whole as well as for the following techniques representing market sub-segments:

Primary antibodies directly labeled with fluorophores

Secondary antibodies directly labeled with fluorophores

Kits or reagents for labeling your antibodies with fluorophores in your laboratory

Flow Cytometry Instruments (summary overview)

The following suppliers were surveyed for this report:

Abcam

Abnova

Agilent/Dako

AnaSpec

Beckman Coulter

BD Biosciences

BioLegend

Bio-Rad

Cell Signaling Technologies

TAKARA

Cytiva

Genscript

Jackson Immunoresearch

MilliporeSigma/Merck

Miltenyi

Perkin Elmer

R&D Systems/Novus/Biotechne

Santa Cruz Biotechnologies

Serotech

Southern Biotech

Thermo Fisher Scientific/Invitrogen/eBioscience/Caltag

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Dashboard "At A Glance"

Market Opportunity Matrix

Respondents Qualification

Demographics

Frequency of Performance: Life Science Techniques

Frequency of Performance: Flow Cytometry

Co-Performance: Flow Cytometry Experiments & Life Science Techniques

Throughput, Growth Rates, Price & Monthly Spend

Market Size

Preferred Dyes and Analytes Detected

Flow Cytometry Sample Processing Limitations and Desired Product Changes

Percent of Spend with Suppliers by Segment (Share of Budget)

Customer Satisfaction & Interest in Switching

Purchase Decision Factors: Flow Cytometry Reagent Features

Primary Research Focus and Protein Categories

Flow Cytometry Instruments: Manufacturers and Access

Flow Cytometry Instruments: Product Features and Purchase Plans

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2b0nsb