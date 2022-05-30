New York, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280832/?utm_source=GNW





The global medical lasers market is expected to grow from $4.84 billion in 2021 to $5.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The market is expected to grow to $9.31 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%.



The medical lasers market consists of sales of medical lasers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture medical lasers.Medical lasers are devices that treat or remove tissues using precisely focused light sources.



Medical lasers find their applications in several surgical procedures including eye surgery, cosmetic surgery, dental procedures, and other general procedures.



The main type of medical lasers is solid-state laser systems, gas laser systems, dye laser systems, and diode laser systems.The solid-state laser system is a laser system that uses a gain medium as a solid instead of liquid as in dye lasers and gas as in gas lasers.



The applications involved are surgical, cosmetic, and dental. The end-users involved are ophthalmology, dermatology, gynecology, dentistry, urology, cardiovascular, and other



North America was the largest region in the medical lasers market in 2021.Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the medical lasers market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The increased demand for minimally invasive procedures contributed to the medical lasers market’s growth during the period.The surge in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures propelled the demand for minimally invasive surgeries worldwide.



According to the article published by Beautynews in April 2021, the number of facial plastic surgery procedures in the USA in 2020 is approximately 56,084 and the one was the brow lift procedure is nearly 31,404. Thus, the high usage of medical lasers to perform minimally invasive aesthetic and cosmetic surgeries increases the demand for medical lasers.



The high cost of surgeries limits the growth of the medical lasers market.The high cost of treatments involving medical lasers limited the adoption and demand for lasers used to perform minimally invasive surgeries.



For instance, the average cost of LASIK surgery performed in the USA was $2,246 per eye in 2019. Therefore, the high and increasing cost of surgeries is likely to act as a restraint to the growth of the medical lasers market.



Major players operating in the market are focusing on developing new innovative products with advanced techniques to serve the healthcare professionals and their patients better. For instance, in April 2019, Lumenis Ltd., an energy-based medical device company based in Israel, introduced Legend Pro+, a new skin rejuvenating technology and a unique multi-application platform powered by clinically proven and complementary technologies. Similarly, in July 2019, Ra Medical Systems, a USA-based medical laser company, announced the launch of Pharos, a new dermatology excimer laser for the treatment of psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and vitiligo. Pharos offers better comfort and visibility of the treatment site and is designed to improve physician and patient experience.



In December 2019, Lumibird Group (Quantel Medical), a France-based company that specializes in medical lasers, announced the acquisition of Ellex’s laser and ultrasound business for $69 million.The acquisition is expected to expand Lumibird Group’s product portfolio with Ellex’s laser and ultrasound technologies for the diagnosis and treatment of ocular diseases.



Both companies focus on strengthening the portfolio for diagnostic devices including ultrasound and laser products. Ellex is an Australia-based company engaged in manufacturing ophthalmic lasers and ultrasound systems.



The countries covered in the medical lasers market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.





