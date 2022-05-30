Chinese Wire and Cable Industry: Historical Data for 2011, 2016 & 2021 and Long-term Forecasts Through 2026 and 2031

Dublin, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wire and Cable Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
China's demand for Wire and Cable has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.
This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2011, 2016 and 2021) and long-term forecasts through 2026 and 2031 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled, a selection of these companies can be seen in the 'Companies Mentioned' tab.
The primary and secondary research is done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house databases. Interviews are conducted with Chinese industry experts, university professors, and producers in China. Economic models and quantitative methods are applied in this report to project market demand and industry trends. Metric system is used and values are presented in either Yuan (RMB, current price) and/or US dollars.
These market research reports provide hard-to-find market data and analyses. Today, China has the largest market in the world. Tremendous fast-growing markets for imports and business opportunities for companies around the world.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION
- Report Scope and Methodology
- Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
- Economic Outlook
- Key Economic Indicators
- Industrial Output
- Population and Labor
- Foreign Investment
- Foreign Trade
- Financial and Tax Regulations
- Banking System and Regulations
- Foreign Exchange
- Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. WIRE AND CABLE INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
- Wire and Cable Industry Structure
- Market Size
- Market Growth Drivers
- Wire and Cable Industry Capacity
- Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity
- Market Share of Key Producers
- Labor Costs
- Potential Entrants
- Major End-Users
- Major Distributors
- Major Foreign Investments
- Technology Development
IV. WIRE AND CABLE PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
- Overview
- Wire and Cable Raw Materials Consumption
- Copper
- Aluminum
- Plastics
- Wire and Cable Production and Demand (in Yuan)
- Telephone Wire and Cable
- Building Wire and Cable
- Power Wire and Cable
- Electronic Wire and Cable
- Fiber Optic Cable
- Apparatus Wire and Cordage
- Other Insulated Wire and Cable
- Demand of Wire and Cable by Region
- Wire and Cable Imports and Exports
- Pricing Trends
V. WIRE AND CABLE CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
- Wire and Cable Markets Outlook Overview
- Communication
- Communication Market Outlook
- Wire and Cable Consumption in Communication Industry
- Construction
- Construction Market Outlook
- Wire and Cable Consumption in Building Construction
- Electric Power
- Electric Power Market Outlook
- Wire and Cable Consumption in Power Industry
- Industrial Equipment
- Industrial Equipment Market Outlook
- Wire and Cable Consumption in Industrial Equipment
- Motor Vehicles
- Motor Vehicle Market Outlook
- Wire and Cable Consumption in Motor Vehicles
- Electronic and Electrical Products
- Electronic and Electrical Market Outlook
- Wire and Cable Consumption in Electronic and Electrical Products
- Other Wire and Cable Markets
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
- China Market Entry Overview
- China's Distribution System
- Rubber Processing Chemicals Distribution Channels
- Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
- Communications
- China's Market Entry
- Licensing
- Franchising
- E-commerce
- Trading Companies and Local Agents
- Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries
- Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises
VII. WIRE AND CABLE PRODUCER DIRECTORY
- Wire and Cable Producer Profiles
- Distributors
- Trading Companies
- Research Institutions and Associations
- Major End-Users
Companies Mentioned
- Futong Group
- JiangSu YongDing Company Limited
