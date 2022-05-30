Chinese Wire and Cable Industry: Historical Data for 2011, 2016 & 2021 and Long-term Forecasts Through 2026 and 2031

Dublin, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wire and Cable Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's demand for Wire and Cable has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.

This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2011, 2016 and 2021) and long-term forecasts through 2026 and 2031 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled, a selection of these companies can be seen in the 'Companies Mentioned' tab.

The primary and secondary research is done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house databases. Interviews are conducted with Chinese industry experts, university professors, and producers in China. Economic models and quantitative methods are applied in this report to project market demand and industry trends. Metric system is used and values are presented in either Yuan (RMB, current price) and/or US dollars.

These market research reports provide hard-to-find market data and analyses. Today, China has the largest market in the world. Tremendous fast-growing markets for imports and business opportunities for companies around the world. If you want to expand your business or sell your products in China, these research reports provide the insights and projections into Chinese markets necessary for you to do so.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

III. WIRE AND CABLE INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Wire and Cable Industry Structure

Market Size

Market Growth Drivers

Wire and Cable Industry Capacity

Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity

Market Share of Key Producers

Labor Costs

Potential Entrants

Major End-Users

Major Distributors

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development

IV. WIRE AND CABLE PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

Wire and Cable Raw Materials Consumption

Copper

Aluminum

Plastics

Wire and Cable Production and Demand (in Yuan)

Telephone Wire and Cable

Building Wire and Cable

Power Wire and Cable

Electronic Wire and Cable

Fiber Optic Cable

Apparatus Wire and Cordage

Other Insulated Wire and Cable

Demand of Wire and Cable by Region

Wire and Cable Imports and Exports

Pricing Trends

V. WIRE AND CABLE CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Wire and Cable Markets Outlook Overview

Communication

Communication Market Outlook

Wire and Cable Consumption in Communication Industry

Construction

Construction Market Outlook

Wire and Cable Consumption in Building Construction

Electric Power

Electric Power Market Outlook

Wire and Cable Consumption in Power Industry

Industrial Equipment

Industrial Equipment Market Outlook

Wire and Cable Consumption in Industrial Equipment

Motor Vehicles

Motor Vehicle Market Outlook

Wire and Cable Consumption in Motor Vehicles

Electronic and Electrical Products

Electronic and Electrical Market Outlook

Wire and Cable Consumption in Electronic and Electrical Products

Other Wire and Cable Markets

VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

China Market Entry Overview

China's Distribution System

Rubber Processing Chemicals Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China's Market Entry

Licensing

Franchising

E-commerce

Trading Companies and Local Agents

Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries

Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises

VII. WIRE AND CABLE PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Wire and Cable Producer Profiles

Distributors

Trading Companies

Research Institutions and Associations

Major End-Users

Companies Mentioned

Futong Group

JiangSu YongDing Company Limited

