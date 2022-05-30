New York, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Animal Feed Additives Market: Segmented By Product Type ; By Livestock ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191987/?utm_source=GNW

Animal feed additives are the food enhancements for farm animals to improve feed quality. Antibiotics, Amino Acids, Proteins, Acidifiers, Feed Enzymes, and Antioxidants that enhance the food quality of the product are some of the common feed additives. Feed additives indulge in many health benefits such as improving metabolism, reduce joint pain, reduce fecal odor, manipulate micro-flora, and many other benefits. These feed products are approved by various food & feed safety agencies including FDA, FFDCA and European Commission. Feed additives improve the digestion, immune system, reproduction, and stress relief in body. These feed additives are usually used in micro-quantities and also require careful handling and mixing.



Market Highlights

Global Animal Feed Additives Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 4.64% in 2030.

The animal feed market growth is anticipated to be double due to an increase in the higher demand for meat-based products by 2030. Improved consumer demand and excess consumption in livestock-based products has increased the animal feed additives market growth. Excessive consumption of feed additives in both developing and non-developing countries has acquired the Global animal feed additives market growth.



Global Animal Feed Additives Market: Segments

Poultry segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Animal Feed Additives Market is segmented by livestock into Swine, Poultry, Aquatic, and others. Poultry segment is projected to lead the market during 2020 and 2030. In the global meat industry, poultry comes out to be the second-largest meat-producing segment. The global consumption of the poultry segment has triggered the overall Animal Feed Additives market growth. Mounting sales in the poultry meat segment is further expected to promote the Animal feed additives market.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Boost in demand and consumption of livestock-based products

Global Animal Feed Additives market has observed prominent growth at a large pace. The increasing demand for livestock-based products such as meat & dairy products, eggs, are projected to rapidly boost the animal feed additives market growth. Poultry meat is the major driver for the growth of the market, globally, owing to its high demand, high population, lower cost of production. In addition, high consumption of animal feed by gym trainers as considering it the best source of protein is a prime factor driving meat production globally. According to FAO data, poultry meat production has attained 120.5 billion tons, while swine meat witnessed 118.7 billion tons, bovine meat recorded 70.8 billion tons, and ovine meat recorded 14.9 billion tons. Increasing trend towards animal feed sourced proteins in the form of eggs, milk, meat, or cottage cheese is projected to increase the market growth.



Restraint

Stern regulations for use of antibiotics

Unyielding regulations in the use of antibiotics in animal feed are anticipated to restraint the market growth. Europe restricted the use of antibiotics in feeds as microbes extend to antibiotics that can be used as a risk to human and animal infections. The certain restrictions by Europe aid to decline the regional market. This was projected to become the major restraint for the Animal Feed Additive market. Additionally, mount in the prices of raw materials such as wheat, barley, bajra, maize, and others and severe regulations for feed additives hinder the market growth. Furthermore, recent and current epidemics such as swine flu, bird flu, COVID-19, and many others have drastically affected the Animal feed additives market growth.



Global Animal Feed Additives Market: Key Players

Cargill



New Hope Group Co. Ltd.

Perdue Farms Inc.

Evonik Industries

Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd.

Nutreco NV

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Land O’Lakes Inc.

Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc

For Farmers NV



Global Animal Feed Additives Market: Regions

Global Animal feed additives market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Europe markets have witnessed growth of over 3.5% maintaining its self-position in livestock production. Latin America driven by Brazil and Argentina are witnessed to grow the market by over 4% during the forecast period. Europe tends to dominate the Animal feed additives Market industry. The per capita consumption of poultry meat is highest in the United States and Israel with 49.8kg/ capita and 58.5kg/ capita, respectively. Cargill is one of the leading feed additives companies across the globe. It has expanded its competence in Ohio, producing about 86,000 tons of animal feed annually. The prominent key players in the market are focusing on strategic attainment, product launches.



Global Animal Feed Additives Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Global Animal Feed Additives Market report also contains analysis on:



Animal Feed Additives Market Segments:

By Product Type

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Amino Acids

Acidifiers

Feed Enzymes

Antioxidants

By Livestock

Swine

Poultry

Aquatic

Animal Feed Additives Market Dynamics

Animal Feed Additives Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

