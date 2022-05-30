The North American Clinical Trials Industry is Expected to Reach $39 Billion by 2031

Dublin, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Clinical Trials Market 2021-2031 by Product Category, Phase, Design, Service Type, Indication, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America clinical trials market is projected to grow by 6.9% annually in the forecast period and reach $39,268.7 million by 2031, driven by the increasing number of clinical trials and increase in demand for novel therapies, rising prevalence on chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, the outbreak of tropical and infectious diseases such as COVID-19, and the increase in government initiatives and R&D investments.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America clinical trials market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America clinical trials market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Category, Phase, Design, Service Type, Indication, End User, and Country.



Based on Product Category, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Trials of Drugs

Small Molecule Drugs

Vaccines

Cell & Gene Therapy

Other Drugs

Trials of Devices

Trials of Procedures

Based on Phase, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

By Design, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Interventional Studies

Randomized Control Trial

Adaptive Clinical Trial

Non-randomized Control Trial

Observational Studies

Cohort Study

Case Control Study

Cross Sectional Study

Ecological Study

Expanded Access Trials

By Service Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Protocol Designing

Site Identification

Patient Recruitment

Laboratory Services

Bioanalytical Testing Services

Clinical Trial Data Management Services

Clinical Trial Supply & Logistic Services

Decentralized Clinical Trial Services

Medical Device Testing Services

Other Clinical Trial Services

By Indication, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Cardiology

Obesity

Diabetes

Neurology

Immunology

Pain Management

Other Indications

By End User, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

Clinical Research Organizations

Clinical Testing Laboratories

Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of national markets by Phase, Design, and Indication over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Product Category

3.1 Market Overview by Product Category

3.2 Trials of Drugs

3.2.1 Small Molecule Drugs

3.2.2 Vaccines

3.2.3 Cell & Gene Therapy

3.2.4 Other Drugs

3.3 Trials of Devices

3.4 Trials of Procedures



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Phase

4.1 Market Overview by Phase

4.2 Phase I

4.3 Phase II

4.4 Phase III

4.5 Phase IV



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Design

5.1 Market Overview by Design

5.2 Interventional Studies

5.2.1 Randomized Control Trial

5.2.2 Adaptive Clinical Trial

5.2.3 Non-randomized Control Trial

5.3 Observational Studies

5.3.1 Cohort Study

5.3.2 Case Control Study

5.3.3 Cross Sectional Study

5.3.4 Ecological Study

5.4 Expanded Access Trials



6 Segmentation of North America Market by Service Type

6.1 Market Overview by Service Type

6.2 Protocol Designing

6.3 Site Identification

6.4 Patient Recruitment

6.5 Laboratory Services

6.6 Bioanalytical Testing Services

6.7 Clinical Trial Data Management Services

6.8 Clinical Trial Supply & Logistic Services

6.9 Decentralized Clinical Trial Services

6.10 Medical Device Testing Services

6.11 Other Clinical Trial Services



7 Segmentation of North America Market by Indication

7.1 Market Overview by Indication

7.2 Oncology

7.3 Infectious Diseases

7.4 Cardiology

7.5 Obesity

7.6 Diabetes

7.7 Neurology

7.8 Immunology

7.9 Pain Management

7.10 Other Indications



8 Segmentation of North America Market by End User

8.1 Market Overview by End User

8.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

8.3 Clinical Research Organizations

8.4 Clinical Testing Laboratories

8.5 Other End Users



9 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country

9.1 Overview of North America Market

9.2 U.S.

9.3 Canada

9.4 Mexico



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

10.3 Company Profiles

Accell Clinical Research LLC

Charles River Laboratory

ClinDatrix Inc

Clinipace

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

ICON PLC

IQVIA Holdings, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America

Novo Nordisk AS

PAREXEL International Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

PRA Health Sciences

Sanofi SA

SGS SA

Syneos Health Inc.

Wuxi AppTec Inc.

