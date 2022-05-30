New York, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Acne Drugs Market: Segmented By Acne Type ; By Applications ; By Drug Type, and Region - Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019-2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191986/?utm_source=GNW

Acnes are serious skin diseases leading to prominent psychological and emotional issues. They are treated by dermatologists and other healthcare providers. Generally, acne is a disorder of the pilosebaceous units produced by hormones. Hormone analogs are the medications that can most frequently activate acne medicamentosa. Folliculitis is the most common mimic medicamentosa generated by the overgrowth of the Malassezia species, often secondary to broad-spectrum antibiotics such as the tetracycline family used in acne.



Acne Drugs Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 12.76% in 2030.

A rise in the manifestation of acne among teenagers and mounting consciousness of acne treatments are the prime factors to drive the Acne Drugs Market growth. An increase in disposable income and skin problems due to unhealthy lifestyles and sun and pollution exposure is set to boost the demand for Acne Medications throughout the forecast period. Unhygienic eating habits, regular changing lifestyles, and cosmetics among young teens have prompted the Global market. However, advancement in technologies is booming the Global Acne Drugs Market.



E-pharmacies segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Acne Drug Market is segmented by Application into Hospital, E-pharmacies, Retail, and Others. The E-pharmacies segment is expected to register profitable growth in the Acne Drugs Market. Rising commercialization of acne products such as Walmart, Amazon, Netmeds, and many others are prompted to expand the Global growth of the market. Moreover, the Retail segment is also anticipated to aid the largest share in the Acne Drugs Market. Rising demand for online delivery of products has boosted the Global market growth.



Retinoid segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Acne Drug Market is segmented by Drug type into Antibiotics, Anti-Microbial, Hormonal Agents, Retinoid and Others. The retinoid segment is anticipated to dominate the Acne Drug Market. Retinoid is a retinoic or a Vitamin A acid that has anti-inflammatory properties. Retinoids are the most effective drugs for moderate to severe acne as they unblock the pores and let the acne gels work efficiently over the skin. The Retinoid segment is boosting the production of new skin cells and is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in Acne Drugs Market. Furthermore, the Antibiotics segment has also witnessed the prompting growth due to its high efficiency in exudate management of acne.



Escalation in the disposable income of the consumers is expected to boost the demand for the Acne Drugs. Acne medications are generally used for moderate to severe acne cases. Mounting concerns for consumer’s own physical appearances is set to develop the Acne Drugs Market growth. Owing to changing lifestyles and high prevalence among teens have tended to drive the Acne Drugs Market growth. Consumer’s shift in the eating customs and the increasing air pollution is causing the rate of acne which is predictable to certainly impact the market growth.



Increasing prevalence and severity of acne

The rising prevalence and severity of acne is boosting the acne drug market, globally. Acne Vulgaris is the most commonly caused acne disease which has exerted huge psychological effects on adult female victims. Approximately 80% of teens between the age group of 12-25 are highly affected by acne vulgaris. The indisposition of acne has driven researchers to research the pathological factors for fundamental acne medications. Furthermore, the technological advancements owing less painful properties and assured to provide fastening results can consider to be the future market opportunity to fuel the market growth.



Side effects allied with acne remedies

Skin dryness and irritation are some of the most common and temporary side effects caused by acne medications. Skin dryness and oral medication due to Acne Drugs have become the major factors to hamper the market growth. Such remedies are leading to dizziness and lightheadedness and even the higher risk of blood clots with high blood pressure. Alternate treatments and medications such as laser therapies are set to restraint the Acne Drugs market growth.



Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited



Johnson & Johnson

Almirall SA.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited

Glaxo SmithKline Plc

Mylan N.V.

Mayne Pharma Group Limited

Nestle SA

Bausch Health Companies Inc.



Acne Drugs Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. North America is dominating the Acne Drugs Market with the highest share in 2020. Numerous developments associated with acne therapeutics lead to gather almost half of the comprehensive Acne Drugs Market. According to the American Association of Dermatology, in the US around 50 million people grieved from acne, and in Australia, more than 4% of the population also suffered from the long-term condition of acne. Moreover, the high demand for advanced acne treatment is also propelling the Global growth of the market. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is also projected to drive the market with the highest CAGR from 2020-2030. Growing high demand for acne therapeutics, flow in healthcare expenditure, and even a certain rise in awareness for newly developed therapeutics are likely to bolster the market development.



Acne Drugs Market is further segmented by region into

? North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada



? Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America



? Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe



? Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC



? Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA



Inflammatory

Non-Inflammatory

Comedonal

Post-Surgical

Others

Hospital

Online

E-pharmacies

Retail

Others

Antibiotics

Anti-Microbial

Hormonal Agents

Topical Retinoid

Others

Market size value in 2020 USD 2.07 billion

Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 6.89 billion

Growth Rate CAGR of 12.76% from 2021 to 2030

Base year for estimation 2020

Quantitative units Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2030

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered Acne Type, Application, Drug Type and Region

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa (MEA)

