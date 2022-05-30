United States and Mexico Metal Stamping Industry to 2030 - Featuring Magna International, Oberg Industries and Kapco Metal Stamping Among Others

Dublin, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. and Mexico Metal Stamping Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Process (Blanking, Embossing, Bending, Coining, Flanging), by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. and Mexico metal stamping market size is expected to reach USD 76.2 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2030. Rising demand for metal stamping in various industries and growing adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) is anticipated to contribute to market growth over the forecast period. Metal stamping is used in various industries including automotive, aerospace, consumer appliances, and industrial machinery. Its increasing demand in industrial machinery coupled with the rising use of robotics and automation is expected to further contribute to the growth of metal stamping industry over the coming years.



Rising demand for EVs is encouraging key players to further expand their manufacturing facilities. For instance, in February 2021, Magna International Inc. announced its plan about setting up of Magna Electric Vehicle Structures, in St. Clare. Michigan, U.S. This new entity will build complex battery enclosures for electric propulsion vehicles. Process-wise, blanking accounted for the largest revenue share of the overall market.

This process is proven to be efficient owing to its economic manufacturing for large volumes. Equipment used in the process can be configured as per required customizations with ease and the primary metal is fed continuously in the machine. This simple procedure enables the blanking operation to be performed in long production runs.



Region-wise, the U.S. held the largest revenue share in 2021 and this trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period. A rise in military spending along with increasing investments in EVs and consumer appliance industries are growth drivers for the market. For instance, in 2020, the U.S. accounted for ~39.0% of the global military spending, becoming the largest spender with an estimated budget of USD 778 billion. The competitive rivalry remains intense for the industry.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected the market significantly as many key players had to shut down their operations in the first half of 2020. However, with efficient management, their revenues rebounded to normal levels in the second half of 2020.



U.S. And Mexico Metal Stamping Market Report Highlights

Based on process, the blanking segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. It is a preferred choice in end-use industries such as aerospace, automotive, and household appliances, where mass production of components takes place

Based on application, the consumer appliances segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate of 6.0% across the forecast period, owing to rapid technological advancements and rising demand for home appliances

Based on region, the U.S. accounted for a revenue share of 80.0% in 2021. Rising utilization of metal stamping in military aircrafts and other equipment is benefitting market growth

Additive manufacturing offers a lucrative growth opportunity for the metal stamping industry. The technology provides various benefits such as minimized waste, reduced energy and labor costs, and potential for the production of smaller and complex geometries

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Market Snapshot

2.3. Segment Outlook



Chapter 3. U.S. And Mexico Metal Stamping Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Global Metal Stamping Market Trends

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Trends

3.3.1.1. Steel

3.3.1.2. Copper

3.3.1.3. Aluminum

3.3.2. List of Prospective End-Users

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Impact of COVID-19

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.7.1.1. Need for metal stamping in application industries

3.7.1.2. Growth in the electric vehicle market

3.7.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.2.1. Process and metal substitutes

3.7.3. Industry Challenges

3.7.3.1. Trade disruptions and political uncertainties

3.7.3.2. Diminished demand for metal stamping products owing to COVID-19

3.7.4. Industry Opportunities

3.8. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.8.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.8.3. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.8.4. Threat of Substitutes

3.8.5. Threat of New Entrants

3.9. PESTEL Analysis

3.9.1. Political

3.9.2. Economic

3.9.3. Social

3.9.4. Technological

3.9.5. Legal

3.9.6. Environmental



Chapter 4. U.S. And Mexico Metal Stamping Market: Process Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Process Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030

4.2. Blanking

4.2.1. U.S. and Mexico metal stamping market estimates and forecast, by blanking, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Embossing

4.3.1. U.S. and Mexico metal stamping market estimates and forecast, by embossing, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Bending

4.4.1. U.S. and Mexico metal stamping market estimates and forecast, by bending, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5. Coining

4.5.1. U.S. and Mexico metal stamping market estimates and forecast, by coining, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.6. Flanging

4.6.1. U.S. and Mexico metal stamping market estimates and forecast, by flanging, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.7. Other Processes

4.7.1. U.S. and Mexico metal stamping market estimates and forecast, by other processes, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. U.S. And Mexico Metal Stamping Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Application Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Automotive

5.2.1. U.S. and Mexico metal stamping market estimates and forecast, in automotive, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Industrial Machinery

5.3.1. U.S. and Mexico metal stamping market estimates and forecast, in industrial machinery, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Consumer Appliances

5.4.1. U.S. and Mexico metal stamping market estimates and forecast, in consumer appliances, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5. Aerospace

5.5.1. U.S. and Mexico metal stamping market estimates and forecast, in aerospace, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.6. Electrical and Electronics

5.6.1. U.S. and Mexico metal stamping market estimates and forecast, in electrical and electronics, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.7. Telecommunication

5.7.1. U.S. and Mexico metal stamping market estimates and forecast, in telecommunication, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.8. Others

5.8.1. U.S. and Mexico metal stamping market estimates and forecast, in others, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. U.S. And Mexico Metal Stamping Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030

6.2. U.S. and Mexico

6.2.1. U.S. and Mexico metal stamping market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.2.2. U.S. and Mexico metal stamping market estimates and forecast, by process, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.2.3. U.S. and Mexico metal stamping market estimates and forecast, by application, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.2.4. U.S.

6.2.4.1. U.S. metal stamping market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.2.4.2. U.S. metal stamping market estimates and forecasts, by process, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.2.4.3. U.S. metal stamping market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.2.5. Mexico

6.2.5.1. Mexico metal stamping market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.2.5.2. Mexico metal stamping market estimates and forecasts, by process, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.2.5.3. Mexico metal stamping market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. U.S. And Mexico Metal Stamping Market: Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization (Market Leaders, Emerging Players, Key Innovators)

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. Company Market Ranking Analysis

7.3.2. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

7.3.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors/Traders

7.3.4. List of Metal Stamping Plants

7.3.4.1. The U.S.

7.3.4.2. Mexico



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Magna International Inc.

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Financial Performance

8.1.3. Product Benchmarking

8.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.2. Martinrea International Inc.

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Financial Performance

8.2.3. Product Benchmarking

8.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.3. Oberg Industries

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Product Benchmarking

8.4. Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co.

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Product Benchmarking

8.5. ACRO Metal Stamping

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Product Benchmarking

8.6. Kapco Metal Stamping

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Product Benchmarking

8.7. Tower International

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Product Benchmarking

8.8. Pacific Metal Stampings Inc.

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Product Benchmarking

8.9. Goshen Stamping Company

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Product Benchmarking

8.10. Ford Motor Company

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Product Benchmarking



