At 2.2% CAGR, Global Refractory Market Size to Surpass USD 36230 Million by 2027 | Refractory Industry Developments, Share, Trends, Demand, Revenue, Technology, Expansion Strategies, Analysis & Forecast | Industry Research Biz

Global "Refractory Market" Research Report [2022-2027] is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Refractory industry.

Refractory materials generally refer to inorganic non-metallic materials with refractory degree above 1580℃, which can withstand various physical and chemical changes and mechanical effects. Widely used in iron and steel, building materials, non-ferrous metals, chemicals, machinery, electricity and national defense and other high temperature industries, is a variety of high temperature thermal kiln and equipment indispensable important supporting materials, is also an important basic material for various high temperature industries.

RHI Magnesita accounted for 8.34 percent of global refractory revenues in 2018, followed by KROSAKI (3.34 percent) and SHINAGAWA (2.90 percent). From a regional perspective, China is the most important region, accounting for more than 49% of the income, followed by Europe with 15.41%.



In 2020, the global Refractory market size was US$ 31110 million and it is expected to reach US$ 36230 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2027.

RHI Magnesita

VESUVIUS

KROSAKI

SHINAGAWA

Imerys

HWI

MORGAN CRUCIBLE

SAINT-GOBAIN

Minteq

Resco

Qinghua Group

Puyang Refractory

Sinosteel

Lier

Jinlong Group

Sujia

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Shaped Refractories

Unshaped Refractories

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Steel Industry

Energy and Chemical Industry

Non-ferrous Metal

Cement

Glass

The Refractory Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Refractory business, the date to enter into the Refractory market, Refractory product introduction, recent developments, etc.

