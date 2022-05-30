Worldwide Acetaminophen Industry to 2031 - by Product, Sales Type, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acetaminophen Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the acetaminophen market offers a global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and an opportunity assessment for 2021-2031.

The report consists of a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. On conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the acetaminophen market, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



The report features unique and salient factors that may make a huge impact on the development of the acetaminophen market during the forecast period.

It can help market players modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to envisage maximum growth in this market in the coming years.



The report provides detailed information about the current and future growth prospects of acetaminophen market in the most comprehensive way for better understanding of readers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions



3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation/Development Trends



4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Key Strategies Adopted By Manufactures

4.2. Regulatory Scenario

4.3. Pipeline Analysis

4.4. Disease Epidemiology



5. Market Background

5.1. Macro-Economic Factors

5.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

5.1.2. Global Healthcare Outlook

5.1.3. Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure Outlook

5.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

5.2.1. Average Annual Spending on Pain Management Drugs

5.2.2. Average Healthcare Expenditure

5.2.3. Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Acute Diseases

5.2.4. Growing Number of Patients undergoing Surgical Interventions

5.2.5. Rising Number of Population Suffering from End-stage Diseases

5.2.6. Per Capita Pharmaceutical Expenditure

5.2.7. Awareness for Pain Management Drugs

5.2.8. Favourable Reimbursement Policies

5.2.9. Regulatory Control over Prescription

5.2.10. Popularity of Generic Products

5.2.11. Patent Expiration of Novel Pain Management Drugs (Opioids)

5.2.12. Introduction of Novel Abuse-deterrent Pain Management Drugs

5.3. Market Dynamics

5.3.1. Drivers

5.3.2. Restraints

5.3.3. Opportunity Analysis



6. COVID19 Crisis Analysis

6.1. Current COVID19 Probable Future Impact

6.2. Current GDP Projection and Probable Impact

6.3. Current Economic Projection as compared to 2008 Economic analysis

6.4. COVID19 and Impact Analysis

6.4.1.1. Revenue By Product

6.4.1.2. Revenue By Sales Type

6.4.1.3. Revenue By Route Of Administration

6.4.1.4. Revenue By Distribution Channel

6.4.1.5. Revenue By Country

6.5. 2020 Market Scenario



7. Global Acetaminophen Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031

7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2016-2020

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2021-2031

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



8. Global Acetaminophen Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Product

8.1. Introduction/Key Findings

8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Product, 2016-2020

8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis and Forecast By Product, 2021-2031

8.3.1. Opioids Acetaminophen

8.3.2. Anaesthetics Acetaminophen

8.3.3. Other Acetaminophen

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product



9. Global Acetaminophen Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Sales Type

9.1. Introduction/Key Findings

9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Sales Type, 2016-2020

9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis and Forecast By Sales Type, 2021-2031

9.3.1. Prescription (Rx)

9.3.2. Over the counter (OTC)

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Sales Type



10. Global Acetaminophen Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Route Of Administration

10.1. Introduction/Key Findings

10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Route Of Administration, 2016-2020

10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis and Forecast By Route Of Administration, 2021-2031

10.3.1. Oral

10.3.2. lnjectable

10.3.3. others

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Route Of Administration



11. Global Acetaminophen Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Distribution Channel

11.1. Introduction/Key Findings

11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Distribution Channel, 2016-2020

11.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2021-2031

11.3.1. Hospital Pharmacies

11.3.2. Retail Pharmacies

11.3.3. Drug Stores

11.3.4. E-commerce

11.3.5. Others

11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Distribution Channel



12. Global Acetaminophen Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Region

12.1. Introduction/Key Findings

12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Region, 2016-2020

12.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2021-2031

12.3.1. North America

12.3.2. Latin America

12.3.3. Europe

12.3.4. South Asia

12.3.5. East Asia

12.3.6. Oceania

12.3.7. Middle East & Africa

12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region



13. North America Acetaminophen Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031



14. Latin America Acetaminophen Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

15. Europe Acetaminophen Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031



16. South Asia Acetaminophen Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031



17. East Asia Acetaminophen Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031



18. Oceania Acetaminophen Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

19. Middle East and Africa Acetaminophen Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031



20. Country Level Analysis, Acetaminophen Market Forecast 2021-2031



21. Competition Analysis

21.1. Competition Dashboard

21.2. Competition Deep Dive

21.2.1. Pfizer Inc.

21.2.1.1. Overview

21.2.1.2. Services Portfolio

21.2.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

21.2.1.4. Sales Footprint

21.2.1.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.1.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.2.1.5.2. Services Strategy

21.2.1.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.2.2. Sanofi

21.2.2.1. Overview

21.2.2.2. Services Portfolio

21.2.2.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

21.2.2.4. Sales Footprint

21.2.2.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.2.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.2.2.5.2. Services Strategy

21.2.2.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.2.3. Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

21.2.3.1. Overview

21.2.3.2. Services Portfolio

21.2.3.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

21.2.3.4. Sales Footprint

21.2.3.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.3.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.2.3.5.2. Services Strategy

21.2.3.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.2.4. Bayer AG

21.2.4.1. Overview

21.2.4.2. Services Portfolio

21.2.4.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

21.2.4.4. Sales Footprint

21.2.4.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.4.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.2.4.5.2. Services Strategy

21.2.4.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.2.5. GlaxoSmithKline plc

21.2.5.1. Overview

21.2.5.2. Services Portfolio

21.2.5.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

21.2.5.4. Sales Footprint

21.2.5.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.5.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.2.5.5.2. Services Strategy

21.2.5.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.2.6. Bristol-Myers Squibb and Company

21.2.6.1. Overview

21.2.6.2. Services Portfolio

21.2.6.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

21.2.6.4. Sales Footprint

21.2.6.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.6.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.2.6.5.2. Services Strategy

21.2.6.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.2.7. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

21.2.7.1. Overview

21.2.7.2. Services Portfolio

21.2.7.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

21.2.7.4. Sales Footprint

21.2.7.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.7.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.2.7.5.2. Services Strategy

21.2.7.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.2.8. Cardinal Health Inc.

21.2.8.1. Overview

21.2.8.2. Services Portfolio

21.2.8.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

21.2.8.4. Sales Footprint

21.2.8.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.8.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.2.8.5.2. Services Strategy

21.2.8.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.2.9. Perrigo Company.

21.2.9.1. Overview

21.2.9.2. Services Portfolio

21.2.9.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

21.2.9.4. Sales Footprint

21.2.9.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.9.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.2.9.5.2. Services Strategy

21.2.9.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.2.10. Novartis AG

21.2.10.1. Overview

21.2.10.2. Services Portfolio

21.2.10.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

21.2.10.4. Sales Footprint

21.2.10.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.10.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.2.10.5.2. Services Strategy

21.2.10.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.2.11. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

21.2.11.1. Overview

21.2.11.2. Services Portfolio

21.2.11.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

21.2.11.4. Sales Footprint

21.2.11.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.11.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.2.11.5.2. Services Strategy

21.2.11.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.2.12. Abbott

21.2.12.1. Overview

21.2.12.2. Services Portfolio

21.2.12.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

21.2.12.4. Sales Footprint

21.2.12.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.12.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.2.12.5.2. Services Strategy

21.2.12.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.2.13. Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

21.2.13.1. Overview

21.2.13.2. Services Portfolio

21.2.13.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

21.2.13.4. Sales Footprint

21.2.13.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.13.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.2.13.5.2. Services Strategy

21.2.13.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.2.14. Procter & Gamble Company

21.2.14.1. Overview

21.2.14.2. Services Portfolio

21.2.14.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

21.2.14.4. Sales Footprint

21.2.14.5. Strategy Overview

21.2.14.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.2.14.5.2. Services Strategy

21.2.14.5.3. Channel Strategy



22. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



23. Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mgb94d