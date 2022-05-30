Top Deals in Technology, Media, and Telecom Sectors from 2021 - Featuring Oracle, American Tower, Emerson and Intuit Among Others

Dublin, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Deals in 2021 - Top Themes in Technology, Media, and Telecom (TMT) Sector - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the disruptive themes that have driven M&A activity in 2021 in the TMT Sector



M&A deal value grew by 22% from $1,039 billion in 2020 to $1,270 billion in 2021. In terms of deal volume, 2021 saw 12,585 deals compared to 9,942 in the previous year, recording a growth of 27%. There were 276 billion-dollar-plus M&A deals in the TMT sector in 2021, compared to 188 in the previous year.



Scope

This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity globally in 2021 in TMT Sector

It identifies the themes driving most notable to deals announced in 2021 in the TMT Sector

Reasons to Buy

Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. If you want to understand the themes that drive an industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

In this report we have listed down the most notable deals in TMT sector to make it easy for our clients to get a view of themes disrupting the sector and prepare for the future.

Key Topics Covered:

Global M&A deals in 2021 - Key takeaways

Review of global M&A deals in 2021

Themes driving global M&A deals in 2021

Appendices

Companies Mentioned

Oracle Corp

American Tower

Emerson

Polestar Volvo

Intuit

NortonLifeLock

Square

The Blackstone Group

Amazon

Discovery

Prosus

Thoma Bravo

Microsoft

Hitachi

ironSource

Rogers Communications

Peraton

OptumInsight

Cerner Corp

CoreSite Realty

McAfee

Aspen Technology

Gores

The Rocket Science Group

Avast

Afterpay

QTS Realty Trust

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Warner Media

Naspers

Proofpoint

Nuance Communications

China Tower

GlobalLogic

Shaw Communications

Perspecta

Change Healthcare

Symbotic

Vista Equity

TPG Capital

Equifax

Qualtrics International

Symphony Technology Group

KKR & Co

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

IBM

Panasonic

Synnex

Rockley Photonics

Doma

Janus Henderson Group

Match Group

Evergreen Coast Capital

Veritas Capital

Boston Scientific

Teledyne Technologies

SVF Investment III

Blue Prism Group

Appriss Insights

Clarabridge

Medallia

FireEye

Cloudera

Turbonomic

Blue Yonder

Tech Data

SC Health

Capitol Investment

Yandex

Hyperconnect

Cubic

Preventice

FLIR Systems

TransUnion

888

PayU

Pershing Square and affiliates

Penn National Gaming

Netmarble Games

Platinum Equity

Altice UK

Pershing Square Tontine

Amazon.com

TF1 Group

Clarivate

Apollo Global

Gray Television

Hufffpost Ballys Corporation

Beijing ByteDance Technology

Electronic Arts

NeuStar

Caesars Entertainment

IndiaIdeas.com

Universal Music Group

theScore

SpinX Games

McGraw Hill Companies

BT Group

Metropole Television

ProQuest

Verizon Media

Local Media Group

Santa Cruz Works

Gamesys Group

Shanghai Mutong Technology

AT&T

Glu Mobile

Nitro Bidco

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ismy0q