Insights on the 5G Technologies Global Market to 2026 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

The report provides an overview of the global markets for 5G technologies and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on solution type, end use, application, industry and geography.

The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report explains the value chain and current trends in the global markets for 5G technologies. The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major players in the market.



Report Includes

63 data tables

An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for 5G (the next generation of mobile infrastructure) technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the revenue market size for 5G technologies in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by technology type/offering, application, end use, vertical sector and geographic region

In-depth information on increasing investments on 5G R&D activities, key technology issues, network challenges, major types of 5G end user markets and the impact on device sales

Market assessment of 5G technology opportunities, including ecosystem architecture, network planning and impact, service design and ROI impact, and 5G stakeholders and key strategies

Coverage of the 5G patent initiative and standardization initiatives by industry forums, regional governments, and 5G field trial activities

Review of patents granted for 5G enabled devices and services, and assessment of new developments within the industry

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Google Inc, Nokia and Samsung Electronics

5G, or the fifth generation of mobile technology standards, is a key driver for the financial model of the mobile industry. The technology behind 5G promises to greatly expand the amount of data that can be processed using mobile devices. Its applications will range from smartphones with augmented and virtual reality capability, to IoT devices capable of massive and mission-critical real-time transactions.



Nevertheless, the journey to full scale implementation of 5G, which is expected to take at least 10 years, is fraught with challenges for industry participants. Standards within each technology area within 5G are awaiting agreement as well as technical feasibility demonstrated by mobile operators, software and hardware suppliers. Regulatory regimes, which need to address spectrum shortages and economic imbalances, will play a major role.



Moreover, the mobile industry is forging ahead with investments and marketing declarations. Industry participants, especially mobile network operators, are motivated by the declining opportunities for growth from 4G technology rollouts that are almost saturated in most developed regions. While 4G has brought mobile technology into a new age of video streaming and data services, the saturation of the subscriber base and competition among mobile operators is limiting the revenue that can be obtained.



Enamoured by the promises of 5G, enterprises are expressing a willingness to pay more for the faster speeds and higher bandwidth it offers. Most of the investment interest, however, is in IoT use cases that are specific to their industries. These use cases are seen as a way to save costs or increase revenue.



5G expenditures by enterprises fits within the context of mobile computing to increase the productivity of employees and improve processes within an organization. With the advent of more advanced technology, adding mobility to enterprise use cases has already brought in significant investments.



Further, emerging applications and business models, coupled with falling device costs, have been instrumental in driving the adoption of IoT and, consequently, the number of connected devices, such as connected cars, machines, meters, wearables and consumer electronics.



According to Ericsson Mobility Report (IoT Connections Outlook), the number of IoT devices with cellular connections is estimated to grow from 1.9 billion such devices in 2021 to 5.5 billion by 2027. This robust growth is expected to be driven by an increased industry focus on deploying a connected ecosystem and the standardization of 3GPP cellular IoT technologies.



This growth is associated with the integration of connectivity competence in a large number of devices and applications, along with the evolution of various networking protocols that have considerably advanced the growth of the 5G technology market across various end-user markets.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Key Market Trends

Evolution of 5G Technology

Possibility of 5G Completely Replacing 4G

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Consumers

Threat of New Entrants

Competitive Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Standards and Regulations

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Use Cases

Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X)

Immersive Ar/Vr Applications

Remote Surgical Operations/Telemedicine

Drone Control

Smart Cities

Future of 5G Technologies

Assessment of Covid-19 Impact on the Market

Chapter 4 Technology Background

Introduction

Building Blocks of the Network

Base Station Subsystem (Bss)

Mobile Core Network

Mobile Backhaul

End-To-End (E2E) Network Slicing

New Radio Air Interface

Software-Defined Mobile Core Networks

Network Processors

5G Mobile Backhaul and Fronthaul

Security

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Offering

Introduction

Hardware

Services

Software

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End Use

Introduction

Enhanced Mobile Broadband

Internet of Things

Fixed Wireless Broadband

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Automation

Smart Surveillance

Connected Vehicles

Vr and Ar

Enhanced Video Services

Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Sector

Introduction

Commercial

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Others

Government

Education and Training

Public Infrastructure

Residential

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 10 Patent Analysis

Introduction

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Apple Inc.

Arista Networks

At&T Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

China Mobile Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Ericsson Ab

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Google Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Ibm Corp.

Intel Corp.

Interdigital Inc.

Kt Corp.

Lenovo

Lg Electronics

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nokia Corp.

Ntt Docomo Inc.

Nvidia

Oppo Electronics Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sk Telecom Co. Ltd.

Sprint

T-Mobile

U.S. Cellular

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vivo

Xiaomi Inc.

Zte Corp.

Chapter 12 Appendix: List of Abbreviations



