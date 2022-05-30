Vietnam Human Resource Software as a Service Market Report 2022: High Demand for Subscription-Based Services and Rise in Deployment of Cloud and Mobile-Based Services

Dublin, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Human Resource Software as a Service By Business Application (Attendance Management System, Leave Management, Others), By Type, By Organization Size, By Deployment, By End User, By Region, By Provinces, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2045" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Vietnamese Human Resource Software as a Service Market is projected to register a CAGR of 22.81% in the forecast period to reach a value of USD4111.24 million by 2045.

The ongoing digitalization trend of the prominent industry verticals is fueling the demand for software services from all industrial sectors. The high demand for subscription-based services in organizations and the rise in deployment of cloud and mobile-based services by the market players are expected to play a significant role in accelerating the Vietnamese Human Resource Software as a Service Market growth over the next five years.

Organizations are constantly looking for solutions to optimize operation and maintenance costs. Digital subscription solutions provide enhanced convenience and cost-saving benefits to an organization. The human resource software as a service application is subscription-based as it has no license fees, which is the major reason for its high adoption among enterprises. Large enterprises demand host services based on their firewall capacity as they have no security and infrastructure concerns.

Based on regional analysis, South Vietnam dominated the market in 2021 with a market share of 56.54% of the overall market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. South Vietnam is the leading region in terms of industrialization and modernization as it consists of big cities like Ho Chi Minh City, which is the business hub of Vietnam.

Organizations in South Vietnam are actively using human resource software to manage the workforce and resources efficiently. The growing adoption of advanced technologies by organizations is expected to act as a positive factor for the Vietnamese Human Resource Software as a Service Market in the forecast period.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of the Vietnamese Human Resource Software as a Service Market from 2016 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Vietnamese Human Resource Software as a Service Market from 2022 to 2045 and growth rate until 2045.

To classify and forecast the Vietnamese Human Resource Software as a Service Market into business application, type, organization size, deployment, end-user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Vietnamese Human Resource Software as a Service Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Vietnamese Human Resource Software as a Service Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in V the Vietnamese Human Resource Software as a Service Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Vietnamese Human Resource Software as a Service Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Vietnamese Human Resource Software as a Service Market.

Major market players operating in the Vietnamese Human Resource Software as a Service Market

WYS Enterprise Solutions Ltd.

Grove HR Ltd.

Innotech Vietnam Corporation

SAP Vietnam Co. Ltd.

IBM Vietnam Company Ltd.

Links International

Oracle Vietnam Pte Ltd

East Horizon Company Limited

OOC Technology Solution Joint Stock Company

Base Enterprise Joint Stock Company

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016 - 2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2045

Vietnam Human Resource Software as a Service Market, By Business Application:

Attendance Management System

Leave Management

Payroll Management

HR Management Systems

Others

Vietnam Human Resource Software as a Service Market, By Type:

Horizontal SaaS

Vertical SaaS

Vietnam Human Resource Software as a Service Market, By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Vietnam Human Resource Software as a Service Market, By Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud

Vietnam Human Resource Software as a Service Market, By End-User:

FDI Enterprises

Local Enterprises

Government Enterprises

Vietnam Human Resource Software as a Service Market, By Region:

South Vietnam

North Vietnam

Central Vietnam

Vietnam Human Resource Software as a Service Market, By Provinces:

Ho Chi Minh City

Hanoi

Dong Nai

Binh Duong

Hai Phong

Bac Ninh

Ba Ria - Vung Tau

Thanh Hoa Province

Nghe An

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cw8xr7

Attachment