Global Renewable Energy Technology Markets, Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2021 & 2022-2027

This report covers the major sources of renewable energy as primary fuels: hydroelectric, wind, solar, geothermal, oceanic sources (wave, tidal and thermal), and bioenergy.

This report deals intensively with power generation through renewable resources and therefore does not focus on other applications of renewable resources. However, it provides essential data on applications such as heating and lighting.

Renewable energy sources have had an intense decade of growth. In 2019, almost 11% of global primary energy came from renewable energy sources.

However, the market environment for renewable energy is likely to be more challenging in the years ahead. As the prices for some renewable energy sources become more competitive, suppliers will be forced to compete as the price of natural gas declines, and they will be challenged, particularly in the wind power industry, to find ways to lower costs, even as future projects focus on more expensive offshore installations.

With its much more extensive customer and manufacturing base, solar power will be able to respond more quickly. However, suppliers will find declining prices and difficult margins, due to the declining volume of the wind power industry. The workhorse of renewable energy - hydropower - will continue to grow mainly due to contracts signed and financing secured before the recent covid pandemic situation.



China is leading the renewable energy market in Asia-Pacific and is expected to remain a key driving factor for the Asia-Pacific market over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing governmental interventions to promote electricity generation using renewable resources in India will increase the Asia- Pacific market's growth over the forecast period.



Efforts to reduce or minimize reliance on conventional energy resources such as oil, natural gas and coal due to growing environmental hazards caused during their use for power generation are expected to remain a key driving factor for the global market.

In addition, governmental support in terms of tax benefits and financial incentives in nations such as the U.S., Germany, Iceland, France, the U.K., China and India are expected to drive renewable energy production. However, the high costs of renewable energy production are expected to hinder market growth over the forecast period.

There is no shortage in the marketplace of reports on each source. However, what the existing marketplace lacks and what this report intends to provide is a global perspective that places each source in a relevant context for decision-makers in both the public and private sectors.



In particular, this report includes:

An overview of the global market for renewable energy and technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2021 and projections through 2027

Coverage of the major renewable energy sources as primary fuels, including hydroelectric, wind, solar, geothermal, oceanic (wave, tidal and thermal) and bioenergy

Examination of the impact on the renewable energy market brought about by surging global demand for energy, the impact of climate change on alternative fuels, improvements in technology and the availability of new materials

Comprehensive profiles of major players in the various renewable energy fields and technology patents

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including ABB Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and Toshiba Corp

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Global Renewable Energy Market Overview

Chapter 4 Solar Power Market

Chapter 5 Wind Power Market

Chapter 6 Geothermal Power Market

Chapter 7 Hydroelectric Power Market

Chapter 8 Ocean Energy Market

Chapter 9 Bioenergy Market

Chapter 10 Renewable Energy Market by Region

Chapter 11 Factors Influencing Demand for Renewable Energy

Chapter 12 Government Regulations

Chapter 13 Challenges to the Adoption of Renewable Energy

Chapter 14 Patent Review/New Developments

Chapter 15 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 16 Company Profiles

Chapter 17 Renewable Energy Ministries

Chapter 18 Appendix: Glossary

