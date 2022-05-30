Global District Cooling Market Report (2022 to 2032) - Featuring Ramboll Group, Siemens and Stellar Energy Among Others

Dublin, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global District Cooling Market 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This recent market study on the market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2021 & opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.

The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the more important market dynamics.



After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the District Cooling Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on District Cooling Demand

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends



4. Market Background and Foundation Data Points

4.1. Global District Cooling Market (US$ Mn)

4.2. District Cooling Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)

4.2.1. Total Available Market

4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market

4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market

4.3. Market Scenario Forecast

4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario

4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

4.4. Investment Feasibility Analysis

4.4.1. Investment in Established Markets

4.4.1.1. In Short Term

4.4.1.2. In Long Term

4.4.2. Investment in Emerging Markets

4.4.2.1. In Short Term

4.4.2.2. In Long Term

4.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

4.5.1. Top Companies Historical Growth

4.5.2. Global District Cooling Market Growth

4.5.3. District Cooling Adoption Rate, By Country

4.6. Market Dynamics

4.6.1. Market Driving Factors and Impact Assessment

4.6.2. Prominent Market Challenges and Impact Assessment

4.6.3. District Cooling Market Opportunities

4.6.4. Prominent Trends in the Global Market & Their Impact Assessment



5. Key Success Factors

5.1. Manufacturers' Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets

5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity

5.3. Peer Benchmarking



6. Global District Cooling Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

6.1. Historical Market Analysis, 2015-2021

6.2. Current and Future Market Projections, 2022-2032

6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis



7. Global District Cooling Market Value Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2021

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



8. Global District Cooling Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Production Technique

8.1. Introduction/Key Findings

8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Production Technique, 2015-2021

8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Production Technique, 2022-2032

8.3.1. Free Cooling

8.3.2. Absorption Cooling

8.3.3. Electric Chillers

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Production Technique



9. Global District Cooling Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Application

9.1. Introduction/Key Findings

9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Application, 2015-2021

9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2022-2032

9.3.1. Commercial

9.3.2. Residential

9.3.3. Industrial

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application



10. Global District Cooling Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Region

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Region, 2015-2021

10.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) & Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2022-2032

10.3.1. North America

10.3.2. Latin America

10.3.3. Europe

10.3.4. Asia Pacific

10.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region



11. North America District Cooling Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

12. Latin America District Cooling Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



13. Europe District Cooling Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



14. Asia Pacific District Cooling Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



15. Middle East and Africa District Cooling Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



16. Key Countries District Cooling Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

16.1. Introduction

16.1.1. Market Value Proportion Analysis, By Key Countries

16.1.2. Global Vs Country Growth Comparison

16.2. US District Cooling Market Analysis

16.2.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy

16.2.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032

16.2.2.1. By Production Technique

16.2.2.2. By Application

16.3. Canada District Cooling Market Analysis

16.3.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy

16.3.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032

16.3.2.1. By Production Technique

16.3.2.2. By Application

16.4. Mexico District Cooling Market Analysis

16.4.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy

16.4.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032

16.4.2.1. By Production Technique

16.4.2.2. By Application

16.5. Brazil District Cooling Market Analysis

16.5.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy

16.5.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032

16.5.2.1. By Production Technique

16.5.2.2. By Application

16.6. Germany District Cooling Market Analysis

16.6.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy

16.6.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032

16.6.2.1. By Production Technique

16.6.2.2. By Application

16.7. France District Cooling Market Analysis

16.7.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy

16.7.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032

16.7.2.1. By Production Technique

16.7.2.2. By Application

16.8. Italy District Cooling Market Analysis

16.8.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy

16.8.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032

16.8.2.1. By Production Technique

16.8.2.2. By Application

16.9. BENELUX District Cooling Market Analysis

16.9.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy

16.9.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032

16.9.2.1. By Production Technique

16.9.2.2. By Application

16.10. UK District Cooling Market Analysis

16.10.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy

16.10.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032

16.10.2.1. By Production Technique

16.10.2.2. By Application

16.11. Nordic Countries District Cooling Market Analysis

16.11.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy

16.11.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032

16.11.2.1. By Production Technique

16.11.2.2. By Application

16.12. China District Cooling Market Analysis

16.12.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy

16.12.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032

16.12.2.1. By Production Technique

16.12.2.2. By Application

16.13. Japan District Cooling Market Analysis

16.13.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy

16.13.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032

16.13.2.1. By Production Technique

16.13.2.2. By Application

16.14. South Korea District Cooling Market Analysis

16.14.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy

16.14.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032

16.14.2.1. By Production Technique

16.14.2.2. By Application

16.15. GCC Countries District Cooling Market Analysis

16.15.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy

16.15.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032

16.15.2.1. By Production Technique

16.15.2.2. By Application

16.16. South Africa District Cooling Market Analysis

16.16.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy

16.16.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032

16.16.2.1. By Production Technique

16.16.2.2. By Application

16.17. Turkey District Cooling Market Analysis

16.17.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy

16.17.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032

16.17.2.1. By Production Technique

16.17.2.2. By Application

16.17.3. Competition Landscape and Player Concentration in the Country



17. Market Structure Analysis

17.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies

17.2. Market Concentration

17.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players

17.4. Market Presence Analysis

17.4.1. By Regional footprint of Players

17.4.2. Product footprint by Players



18. Competition Analysis

18.1. Competition Dashboard

18.2. Competition Benchmarking

18.3. Competition Deep Dive

18.3.1. EMIRATES CENTRAL COOLING SYSTEM CORPORATION

18.3.1.1. Overview

18.3.1.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.1.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.1.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.2. NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING COMPANY PJSC

18.3.2.1. Overview

18.3.2.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.2.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.2.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.3. EMIRATES DISTRICT COOLING (EMICOOL), LLC

18.3.3.1. Overview

18.3.3.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.3.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.3.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.4. SHINRYO CORPORATION

18.3.4.1. Overview

18.3.4.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.4.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.4.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.5. ADC ENERGY SYSTEMS LLC

18.3.5.1. Overview

18.3.5.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.5.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.5.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.6. KEPPEL DHCS PTE LTD

18.3.6.1. Overview

18.3.6.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.6.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.6.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.7. LOGSTOR A/S

18.3.7.1. Overview

18.3.7.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.7.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.7.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.8. RAMBOLL GROUP A/S

18.3.8.1. Overview

18.3.8.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.8.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.8.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.9. SIEMENS AG

18.3.9.1. Overview

18.3.9.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.9.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.9.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.10. STELLAR ENERGY

18.3.10.1. Overview

18.3.10.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.10.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.10.4. Strategy Overview



19. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



20. Research Methodology



