United States Micro-Location Technology Market Report 2022-2027 - Focus on Industry 4.0, IoT, and Smart Manufacturing & Growing Demand for Location Analytics in Robotics

The US Micro-Location Technology Market is estimated to be USD 3.5 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.46 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.3%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the US Micro-Location Technology Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service.
Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.
Some of the companies covered in this report are Apple, Aruba Networks (HP Enterprise), Bluecats, Bluvision (Hid Global Corp), Camco Technologies, Centrak, Cisco Systems, Decawav, Estimote, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories.
Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Micro-Location Technology Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the US Micro-Location Technology Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Inefficiency of GPS in Indoor Premises
4.1.2 Necessity to Deliver Unique Customer Experience in Retail and Hospitality
4.1.3 Increasing Importance of Asset Management Across Different Industries
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Concerns Regarding Security and Privacy
4.2.2 Growing Trend of E-Commerce in the Retail Sector
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Focus on Industry 4.0, IoT, and Smart Manufacturing
4.3.2 Growing Demand for Location Analytics in Robotics
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Interoperability
4.4.2 Providing Energy-Efficient and High-Performance Solutions at Low Cost
4.4.3 Sophisticated Deployment and Maintenance Requirements
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 US' Micro-Location Technology Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.3 Software
6.4 Services
7 US' Micro-Location Technology Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Bluetooth Low Energy
7.3 WiFi
7.4 Near Field Communication
7.5 Beacons
7.6 Others
8 US' Micro-Location Technology Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Proximity Marketing
8.3 Asset Management
9 US' Micro-Location Technology Market, By End Use
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Healthcare
9.3 Transportation & Logistics
9.4 Sports & Entertainment
9.5 Retail & E-commerce
9.6 Government & Public Sector
9.7 Others
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Strategic Initiatives
10.3.1 M&A and Investments
10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Apple
11.2 Aruba Networks (HP Enterprise)
11.3 Bluecats
11.4 Bluvision (Hid Global Corp)
11.5 Camco Technologies
11.6 Centrak
11.7 Cisco Systems
11.8 Decawav
11.9 Estimote
11.10 Gimbal (Mobile Majority)
11.11 Google
11.12 Humatics Corp
11.13 Kontakt io
11.14 Redpine Signals
11.15 Ruckus Networks
11.16 Sewio Networks
11.17 Siemens (Agilion)
11.18 Ubisense Group
11.19 Visible Assets
11.20 Zebra Technologies
